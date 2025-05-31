"Who died and left you in charge?" - DiJonai Carrington mercilessly trolls Paige Bueckers for playing peacekeeper

DiJonai Carrington took the opportunity to humorously troll her Dallas Wings teammate Paige Bueckers on Friday. The veteran guard reacted to a viral Instagram video showing rookie Bueckers playing peacemaker during the Wings’ 97-92 loss to the Chicago Sky on Thursday.

In the clip, Bueckers is seen lightheartedly motioning for both teams to calm down before a jump ball. She used a playful gesture with her arms and said a few words that had one of her teammates laughing out loud on the court.

Carrington, who was on the floor when the moment unfolded, reposted the video to her Instagram story on Friday and added a hilarious caption.

"nahhhhhh who died and left you in charge?!!!" Carrington wrote.

(Image Credit: DiJonai Carrington/Instagram)

Both Carrington and Bueckers put in strong performances against the Sky, but their efforts ultimately fell short. The duo each scored 15 points and made notable contributions on the defensive end as well. They'll have a chance to bounce back and settle the score on Saturday when the Wings host the Sky in a highly anticipated rematch in Dallas.

DiJonai Carrington and Paige Bueckers have forged a close bond

DiJonai Carrington recently opened up about her relationship with rookie Paige Bueckers, revealing that the two share similar personalities. The former Connecticut Sun guard noted that she’s built a strong connection with the No. 1 overall pick and feels they’ve blended seamlessly both on and off the court.

"She is a great young lady, great personality, we mesh well," Carrington said. "Our personalities are similar. We both are lighthearted. I think just having that rapport on the court, always helping you on the court because you're able to talk to each other and only having the best for you... I'm glad to have that relationship."

As for the Wings, their start to the season has fallen well short of expectations, despite boasting talented players like Carrington and Bueckers. The team has dropped five of its first six games and currently sits at the bottom of the league standings in 12th place.

