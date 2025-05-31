  • home icon
  "You've poked eyeballs for less": WNBA fans react to DiJonai Carrington venting over security disrupting her conversation with referee

"You've poked eyeballs for less": WNBA fans react to DiJonai Carrington venting over security disrupting her conversation with referee

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 31, 2025 10:00 GMT
"You've poked eyeballs for less": WNBA fans react to DiJonai Carrington venting over security disrupting her conversation with referee. (Image Credit: Getty)

DiJonai Carrington was visibly displeased with a security guard’s intervention as she attempted to speak with a referee during Thursday’s game. The incident took place during the Dallas Wings’ 97–92 loss to the Chicago Sky, when Carrington, frustrated with an official’s decision, approached for an explanation, only to have a security officer step between them.

A video of the moment quickly went viral, prompting Carrington to share her side of the story. The Wings guard expressed her frustration, stating that she was simply trying to have a "civil" conversation with the referee and described the security guard’s actions as a "microaggression."

"security, when i’m literally having a civil conversation is insane. mind you, he called the “sEcUrItY” over there #Mircoagression," Carrington replied to the video.
WNBA fans wasted no time reacting after Carrington shared her perspective on the incident. One fan even referenced the infamous eye-poke incident involving Caitlin Clark from last season’s playoffs while others reignited debate around player treatment and league officiating.

"To be fair, you've poked eyeballs for less," a fan commented.
Another fan commented:

A fan said:

Another fan said:

A user wrote:

Another user wrote:

DiJonai Carrington's strong performance went in vain

DiJonai Carrington delivered a strong all-around performance against the Chicago Sky, but her efforts ultimately fell short. Despite a late push by the Dallas Wings to mount a comeback, the Sky responded with a decisive 16-8 run to close out the game and secure their first win of the season.

Carrington finished with 15 points, four rebounds, a steal and two blocks in 37 minutes of action. She shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 1 of 3 from beyond the arc, and was a perfect 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Carrington and the Wings will have a chance to bounce back and seek redemption when they face the Sky again on Saturday, the only WNBA game on the schedule.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

