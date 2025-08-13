Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 12 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Dallas Wings got their final shot at the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. Paige Bueckers and Co. looked to end the Fever’s dominance after going 0-3 for the season. A win by the Wings would also snap a five-game losing slump.The Wings got off to a solid start behind a balanced attack led by Paige Bueckers' playmaking and Maddy Siegrist's shooting. Dallas' defense forced the home team to shoot 4-for-13, leading to a 23-15 advantage after one quarter.The Fever turned the game around in the second quarter. They had more rhythm and consistency on both ends to tie the game 42-42 at halftime. Kelsey Mitchell scored 12 points, while Aliyah Boston added eight points and four rebounds for Indiana.Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever player stats and box scoreDallas Wings player stats and box scorePlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-Maddy Siegrist1231Luisa Geiselsoder022Grace Berger210Paige Bueckers834Haley Jones530Myisha Allen-Hines212Diamond Miller314Li Yueru1010Aziaha James000JJ Quinerly0 10Arike Ogunbowale- - --------Tyasha Harris- - ---------Indiana Fever player stats and box scorePlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-Natasha Howard551Aliyah Boston841Kelsey Mitchell1240Sophie Cunningham901Lexie Hull033Damiris Dantis002Chloe Bibby820Makayla Timpson020Odyssey Sims001Brianna Turner----------Sydney Colson- - --------Aari McDonald- - --------Caitlin Clark- - --------Editor's Note: Updates will follow.