Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 12 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 13, 2025 00:51 GMT
Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 12 | 2025 WNBA Season.

The Dallas Wings got their final shot at the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. Paige Bueckers and Co. looked to end the Fever’s dominance after going 0-3 for the season. A win by the Wings would also snap a five-game losing slump.

The Wings got off to a solid start behind a balanced attack led by Paige Bueckers' playmaking and Maddy Siegrist's shooting. Dallas' defense forced the home team to shoot 4-for-13, leading to a 23-15 advantage after one quarter.

The Fever turned the game around in the second quarter. They had more rhythm and consistency on both ends to tie the game 42-42 at halftime. Kelsey Mitchell scored 12 points, while Aliyah Boston added eight points and four rebounds for Indiana.

Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Maddy Siegrist1231
Luisa Geiselsoder022
Grace Berger210
Paige Bueckers834
Haley Jones530
Myisha Allen-Hines212
Diamond Miller314
Li Yueru1010
Aziaha James000
JJ Quinerly0 10
Arike Ogunbowale- - --------
Tyasha Harris- - ---------
Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Natasha Howard551
Aliyah Boston841
Kelsey Mitchell1240
Sophie Cunningham901
Lexie Hull033
Damiris Dantis002
Chloe Bibby820
Makayla Timpson020
Odyssey Sims001
Brianna Turner----------
Sydney Colson- - --------
Aari McDonald- - --------
Caitlin Clark- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Edited by Michael Macasero
