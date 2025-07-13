Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 13 | 2025 WNBA Season

Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever was one of the seven games scheduled for Sunday. Both teams, in need of wins, started the game aggressively on the scoring end. Fever star Caitlin Clark was also aggressive from the tip-off, scoring 7 of 13 Fever's points in the opening quarter.

Paige Bueckers, Clark and Kelsey Mitchell exchanged early buckets. The first quarter ended with 28027, with the Fever taking a one-point lead over the Wings.

The Fever completely dominated the 2nd quarter behind early attacks from Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham. The Fever duo combined for 16 of the total 36 points by the Fever in the 2nd quarter. While the Fever’s shots were falling, the Wings’ offense broke down under Fever’s strong defense, adding only 15 points in the quarter. By the halftime, the Fever led the game by 42-64.

Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK Lexie Hull 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 Natasha Howard 13 1 0 1 0 0 0 Aliyah Boston 9 2 1 0 1 0 0 Kelsey Mitchell 13 4 4 2 0 0 0 Aari McDonald 3 2 4 1 0 0 0 Sophie Cunningham 9 3 2 0 0 0 0 Caitlin Clark 12 1 7 3 1 1 1 Makayla Timpson 4 3 0 0 0 1 0 Brianna Turner

Sydney Colson



Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK Maddy Siegrist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Luisa Geiselsöder 2 5 1 0 0 0 0 Li Yueru 12 1 1 1 0 0 0 Arike Ogunbowale 0 1 2 1 0 1 0 Paige Bueckers 10 2 2 1 2 0 0 JJ Quinerly 5 0 4 0 0 2 0 Aziaha James 11 1 1 0 2 0 0







About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More