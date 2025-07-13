Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 13 | 2025 WNBA Season
Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever was one of the seven games scheduled for Sunday. Both teams, in need of wins, started the game aggressively on the scoring end. Fever star Caitlin Clark was also aggressive from the tip-off, scoring 7 of 13 Fever's points in the opening quarter.
Paige Bueckers, Clark and Kelsey Mitchell exchanged early buckets. The first quarter ended with 28027, with the Fever taking a one-point lead over the Wings.
The Fever completely dominated the 2nd quarter behind early attacks from Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham. The Fever duo combined for 16 of the total 36 points by the Fever in the 2nd quarter. While the Fever’s shots were falling, the Wings’ offense broke down under Fever’s strong defense, adding only 15 points in the quarter. By the halftime, the Fever led the game by 42-64.
Indiana Fever player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
Lexie Hull
3
1
1
1
1
1
0
Natasha Howard
13
1
0
1
0
0
0
Aliyah Boston
9
2
1
0
1
0
0
Kelsey Mitchell
13
4
4
2
0
0
0
Aari McDonald
3
2
4
1
0
0
0
Sophie Cunningham
9
3
2
0
0
0
0
Caitlin Clark
12
1
7
3
1
1
1
Makayla Timpson
4
3
0
0
0
1
0
Brianna Turner
Sydney Colson
Dallas Wings player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
Maddy Siegrist
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Luisa Geiselsöder
2
5
1
0
0
0
0
Li Yueru
12
1
1
1
0
0
0
Arike Ogunbowale
0
1
2
1
0
1
0
Paige Bueckers
10
2
2
1
2
0
0
JJ Quinerly
5
0
4
0
0
2
0
Aziaha James
11
1
1
0
2
0
0
About the author
Nandjee Ranjan
Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.
Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.
With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.
During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.