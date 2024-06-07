Dallas Wings vs LA Sparks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Odds | 2024 WNBA Season (June 7)

The Dallas Wings will try to snap out of their three-game losing skid against the also reeling LA Sparks on Friday. Sharp-shooting guard Arike Ogunbowale has been spectacular, but the Wings’ crippled roster has been very problematic. Dallas, which barely won 84-83 in its previous encounter with Los Angeles, will be hoping to add another L to the hosts.

The Sparks, after getting revenge against the Indiana Fever 88-82 late in May, suffered three straight blowout losses. Their latest was an 86-62 beatdown at the hands of the Minnesota Lynx that even their home fans began booing them. LA’s defense, which was solid to start the WNBA season, has to get its mojo back to stop the embarrassing losses.

Dallas Wings vs LA Sparks: Preview, starting lineups and prediction

Crypto.com Arena will host the rematch between the Dallas Wings and LA Sparks. The game will be aired by Ion as it happens while streaming is available by subscribing to the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Wings (-150) vs. Sparks (+125)

Spread: Wings (-3.0) vs. Sparks (+3.0)

Total (O/U): Wings (o160.5 -110) vs. Sparks (u160.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Dallas Wings vs LA Sparks: Game preview

The Dallas Wings have been relying on the herculean efforts of Arike Ogunbowale to carry them. Monique Billings, Maddy Siegrist and Teaira McCowan have to do a better job of giving her and the team a lift. Kalani Brown, who had a fantastic season as one of the best in the WNBA coming off the bench, has to answer the bell as well.

Teams load up on Ogunbowale and dare her teammates to beat them. If they are all inconsistent again, the Sparks could get their revenge.

The LA Sparks defense, which showed promise in their previous six games, has wilted as the season has progressed. LA’s offense never really got off, making defense its go-to calling card. Once that became inefficient, Curt Miller’s team suffered three straight drubbings.

Dallas is playing with an injury-hampered roster but stopping Arike Ogunbowale will still be a tall task. Cameron Brink has been doing a superb job setting the tone defensively but she can’t cover up for everyone. Unless the Sparks can pull their act together on that end first, it will be tough for them to snap the losing streak.

Dallas Wings vs LA Sparks: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

F - Monique Billings, F - Maddy Siegrist, C - Teaira McCowan, G - Arike Ogunbowale and G - Sevgi Uzun will start for the Dallas Wings

Kalani Brown or Stephanie Soares will likely be the first to come off the bench. If Uzun struggles, Jade Sheldon might have a shot at that role.

F - Dearica Hamby, F - Cameron Brink, F - Rickea Jackson, G - Layshia Clarendon and G - Kia Nurse will open the game for the LA Sparks.

Li Yueru could get an early appearance to battle Dallas' imposing frontline led by the 6-foot-7 McCowan and 6-foot-7 Brown. Aari McDonald could also come in first as the Sparks will badly need to get her going.

Dallas Wings vs LA Sparks: Prediction

The injuries have been tough on the Dallas Wings but Arike has been unstoppable at times, which is bad news for LA’s stuttering defense. If somebody from the Wings steps up to support the hot-shooting guard, the Sparks will be in big trouble.

Dallas has played with more chemistry, grit and determination than Los Angeles. The Wings will likely end their slump at the expense of the Sparks.

