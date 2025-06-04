Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Player Stats and Box Score - June 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Dallas Wings visited the Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday to take on the Seattle Storm. The Wings entered the game on a two-game losing streak and were without star rookie guard Paige Bueckers due to injury. The Storm, on the other hand, were looking to snap three consecutive defeats.

Chris Koclanes continued to use a Bueckers-less lineup featuring Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, Maddy Siegrist, NaLyssa Smith and Myisha Hines-Allen. The rookie is expected to return in their next game against the LA Sparks on Friday.

Meanwhile, Noelle Quinn rode with her usual starting five consisting of Skylar Diggins, Alysha Clark, Gabby Williams, Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor. It has been a rough few games for the Storm since they dominated the Las Vegas Aces, 102-82, on May 25.

Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm Player Stats and Box Score

Wings

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Myisha Hines-Allen 5 2 1 2 0 2 1 5 1-1 1-1 2-2 3 NaLyssa Smith 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 5 0-3 0-0 2-2 3 Maddy Siegrist 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 8 2-5 0-1 0-0 3 Arike Ogunbowale 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2-5 0-1 0-0 1 DiJonai Carrington 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 8 0-2 0-0 0-0 3 Teaira McCowan 2 5 0 0 0 1 1 5 1-2 0-0 0-0 -2 Luisa Geiselsoder 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 5 1-3 1-2 0-0 -2 Kaila Charles 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Aziaha James 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0-2 0-2 0-0 -2 Tyasha Harris DNP JJ Quinerly DNP Paige Bueckers DNP

Storm

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Alysha Clark 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Nneka Ogwumike 2 1 0 0 1 1 0 8 1-3 0-0 0-0 -3 Gabby Williams 6 2 0 2 0 0 0 9 3-7 0-2 0-0 -1 Ezi Magbegor 2 2 2 0 2 0 1 6 1-3 0-0 0-1 -1 Skylar Diggins 0 1 2 0 0 2 0 8 0-2 0-1 0-0 -3 Li Yueru 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2-3 2-2 0-0 2 Erica Wheeler 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Zia Cooke 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1-1 1-1 0-0 2 Katie Lou Samuelson DNP Dominique Malonga DNP Lexie Brown DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first quarter:

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

