  • Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Player Stats and Box Score - June 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jun 04, 2025 02:01 GMT
Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Player Stats and Box Score for June 3. (Photo: IMAGN)
The Dallas Wings visited the Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday to take on the Seattle Storm. The Wings entered the game on a two-game losing streak and were without star rookie guard Paige Bueckers due to injury. The Storm, on the other hand, were looking to snap three consecutive defeats.

Chris Koclanes continued to use a Bueckers-less lineup featuring Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, Maddy Siegrist, NaLyssa Smith and Myisha Hines-Allen. The rookie is expected to return in their next game against the LA Sparks on Friday.

Meanwhile, Noelle Quinn rode with her usual starting five consisting of Skylar Diggins, Alysha Clark, Gabby Williams, Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor. It has been a rough few games for the Storm since they dominated the Las Vegas Aces, 102-82, on May 25.

Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm Player Stats and Box Score

Wings

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Myisha Hines-Allen521202151-11-12-23
NaLyssa Smith210001050-30-02-23
Maddy Siegrist441000082-50-10-03
Arike Ogunbowale4100000102-50-10-01
DiJonai Carrington030000080-20-00-03
Teaira McCowan250001151-20-00-0-2
Luisa Geiselsoder300010051-31-20-0-2
Kaila Charles020000010-00-00-0-2
Aziaha James001000010-20-20-0-2
Tyasha HarrisDNP
JJ QuinerlyDNP
Paige BueckersDNP
Storm

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Alysha Clark011000180-00-00-0-3
Nneka Ogwumike210011081-30-00-0-3
Gabby Williams620200093-70-20-0-1
Ezi Magbegor222020161-30-00-1-1
Skylar Diggins012002080-20-10-0-3
Li Yueru610000162-32-20-02
Erica Wheeler011000010-00-00-02
Zia Cooke300000011-11-10-02
Katie Lou SamuelsonDNP
Dominique MalongaDNP
Lexie BrownDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first quarter:

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
