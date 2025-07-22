  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Dallas Wings
  • Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Betting Tips - July 22 | 2025 WNBA season

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Betting Tips - July 22 | 2025 WNBA season

By Sameer Khan
Modified Jul 22, 2025 11:06 GMT
WNBA: MAY 19 Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Betting Tips - July 22 (Credits: Getty)

The Dallas Wings will face the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena in one of five WNBA games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be their third matchup of the 2025 WNBA season. The Storm leads the regular season series, 2-0.

Ad

Coming into this game, the Wings (6-17) are 12th in the league and are 4-6 over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Storm (14-9) have been one of the top teams in the league, holding the fourth position in the standings.

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Wings-Storm game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET from Climate Pledge Arena. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN3, KFAA, and CW Seattle. Alternatively, fans can stream the game with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Moneyline: Storm (-435) vs Wings (+333)

Odds: Storm (-9) vs. Wings (+9)

Total (O/U): Storm -110 (o164.5) vs. Wings -110 (u164.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Preview

youtube-cover
Ad

The first Storm-Wings game was played during the 2025 season’s opening week on May 19. The Storm defeated the Wings 79-71, following a 23-point outing from Nneka Ogwumike. She was stellar throughout, finishing with 23 points, 18 rebounds and 3 assists.

Skylar Diggins also had quite a game, recording 21 points and nine assists. Meanwhile, the Wings relied on Paige Bueckers, who finished with 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

The Wings did better during their second meeting with the Storm on June 3. But, Seattle still managed to pull away, winning 83-77.

Ad

Gabby Williams was key in the win, recording 18 points, three rebounds and four assists. Meanwhile, DiJonai Carrington led the Wings with 22 points and eight rebounds.

Coming into Tuesday’s game, the Wings are on a four-game losing streak, while the Storm have won their last two.

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Predicted Starting Lineup

Wings

PG: Paige Bueckers | SG: JJ Quinerly | SF: Arike Ogunbowale | PF: Li Yueru | C: Luisa Geiselsoder

Ad

Storm

PG: Skylar Diggins | SG: Erica Wheeler | SF: Gabby Williams | PF: Ezi Magbegor | C: Nneka Ogwumike

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Betting Tips

Ad

Paige Bueckers’ points prop for Tuesday’s game is set to 17.5, which is slightly lower than her season average of 18.4 points. The No. 1 pick has been in stellar form, recording 20+ points in her last two games. She will likely surpass the mark on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Skylar Diggins’ points total sits at 16.5, also slightly lower than her season average of 16.5 points. The Storm guard has struggled over her last three games, recording 11.3 points while shooting 31.4%. She might struggle to surpass the mark on Tuesday. Bet on the under.

Ad

Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Prediction

The Seattle Storm are favorites to win Tuesday’s game at the Climate Pledge Arena. The Wings have struggled to keep up with Seattle during their previous two meetings, losing both games. The gulf in quality between the two sides is sizable, especially with Dallas’ extensive injury list.

Our prediction: The Storm to win

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications