Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Betting Tips - July 22 | 2025 WNBA season

The Dallas Wings will face the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena in one of five WNBA games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be their third matchup of the 2025 WNBA season. The Storm leads the regular season series, 2-0.Coming into this game, the Wings (6-17) are 12th in the league and are 4-6 over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Storm (14-9) have been one of the top teams in the league, holding the fourth position in the standings.Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting TipsThe Wings-Storm game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET from Climate Pledge Arena. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN3, KFAA, and CW Seattle. Alternatively, fans can stream the game with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV.Moneyline: Storm (-435) vs Wings (+333)Odds: Storm (-9) vs. Wings (+9)Total (O/U): Storm -110 (o164.5) vs. Wings -110 (u164.5)Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm PreviewThe first Storm-Wings game was played during the 2025 season’s opening week on May 19. The Storm defeated the Wings 79-71, following a 23-point outing from Nneka Ogwumike. She was stellar throughout, finishing with 23 points, 18 rebounds and 3 assists.Skylar Diggins also had quite a game, recording 21 points and nine assists. Meanwhile, the Wings relied on Paige Bueckers, who finished with 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists.The Wings did better during their second meeting with the Storm on June 3. But, Seattle still managed to pull away, winning 83-77.Gabby Williams was key in the win, recording 18 points, three rebounds and four assists. Meanwhile, DiJonai Carrington led the Wings with 22 points and eight rebounds.Coming into Tuesday’s game, the Wings are on a four-game losing streak, while the Storm have won their last two.Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Predicted Starting LineupWingsPG: Paige Bueckers | SG: JJ Quinerly | SF: Arike Ogunbowale | PF: Li Yueru | C: Luisa GeiselsoderStormPG: Skylar Diggins | SG: Erica Wheeler | SF: Gabby Williams | PF: Ezi Magbegor | C: Nneka OgwumikeDallas Wings vs Seattle Storm Betting TipsPaige Bueckers’ points prop for Tuesday’s game is set to 17.5, which is slightly lower than her season average of 18.4 points. The No. 1 pick has been in stellar form, recording 20+ points in her last two games. She will likely surpass the mark on Tuesday.Meanwhile, Skylar Diggins’ points total sits at 16.5, also slightly lower than her season average of 16.5 points. The Storm guard has struggled over her last three games, recording 11.3 points while shooting 31.4%. She might struggle to surpass the mark on Tuesday. Bet on the under.Dallas Wings vs Seattle Storm PredictionThe Seattle Storm are favorites to win Tuesday’s game at the Climate Pledge Arena. The Wings have struggled to keep up with Seattle during their previous two meetings, losing both games. The gulf in quality between the two sides is sizable, especially with Dallas’ extensive injury list.Our prediction: The Storm to win