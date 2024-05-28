"Dang baby girl, you look good" – Kelsey Plum pokes fun at A'ja Wilson during recovery session

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum on Monday posted a video of herself poking fun at A'ja Wilson during her teammate's recovery session.

In the clip, Wilson can be seen getting patched up after a game. She burst into laughter when Plum walked in and said:

“Dang baby girl you look good, I am so grateful that we can be together now, after all this time. Come on, don’t be shy. Come here, that’s it. Come on girl, that’s my girl.”

Plum held out her hand to A'Ja Wilson, who could not help but burst into laughter. She eventually took her teammate’s hand, after which Plum, 29, walked away. Plum shared three emojis and tagged her teammate in the Instagram story.

A’Ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum star as Las Vegas Aces get their 3rd win of the season against Indiana Fever

The Aces are looking to become the second team after the Houston Comets to win three WNBA titles in a row. They boast two of the best players in the league in Plum and Wilson, and the rise of Jackie Young has added firepower to their arsenal.

The trio has gotten off to an impressive start to the campaign, helping the Aces post a 3-1 record. Their only loss was a 98-88 upset against Phoenix Mercury, in a game that saw Kahleah Copper burst for 37 points.

The Aces bounced back with a 99-80 demolition of the Indiana Fever at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, restricting the No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark to just eight points. Clark shot 2-8 from the field, but provided seven assists.

A’ja Wilson top scored with 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Kelsey Plum chipped in with 20 points and seven assists. Jackie Young finished with 22 points and six assists.

The Aces, one of the favorites for the WNBA title, face the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on Wednesday.