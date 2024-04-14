In Photos: WNBA star Kelsey Plum makes waves at UFC 300 as special invitee

Two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces swapped the basketball court for the Octagon on Saturday. She was spotted enjoying Alex Pereira's opening-round KO over Jamahal Hill in UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Kelsey, sitting in a VIP area with her friend, opted for an eye-catching all-black outfit comprising a leather jacket that she layered over a plain white tee.

The Las Vegas Aces star paired it with black jean pants and a black set of sandals. Her long, curly hair was parted in the middle and effortlessly flowed past her shoulders.

As the intense fight played out before them, Kelsey casually enjoyed food in the VIP room with her friend.

Although it was unclear who Kelsey was rooting for, Alex Pereira of Brazil delivered the perfect punch to solidify his victory over top-ranked challenger Jamahal Hill.

The 29-year-old guard documented her excitement for the fight with a flurry of Instagram stories, capturing photos and videos from her cage-side view. In one story, she wrote:

'Wouldn’t be us if we didn’t get our moneys worth.”

Kelsey Plum reacts to her viral quirky popcorn-eating video

Earlier this month, Kelsey Plum went viral for eating popcorn courtside during an NCAA women's basketball game. Plum's playful and somewhat unusual way of munching popcorn with the person she's sitting with sparked a wave of reactions online.

Some felt it was lighthearted fun and others deemed it "white woman humor" or cringe-worthy. Memes and discussions flooded Twitter, turning the clip into a viral phenomenon, racking up over 79.6 million views and 9,500 likes.

Undeterred by all the buzz, the two-time WNBA champion took to Instagram to address the viral popcorn video with a lighthearted touch. She posted a photo from the game, playfully acknowledging the situation with the caption:

"What can I say, we are snackers."

With the WNBA season tipping off in a month, Kelsey Plum is poised to make history with the Las Vegas Aces. Entering her sixth year in the league, the veteran guard has already established herself as a legend for the Aces.

Her significant contribution led to securing consecutive championships in 2022 and 2023, where she maintained impressive averages of 13.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.