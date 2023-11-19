Las Vegas Aces are giving back to their community long after their season ended

Despite all odds, the Las Vegas Aces completed their journey last season by pulling off a back-to-back championship achievement. Following the team's celebrations, the Aces squad ensured they didn't forget to give back to their community as they recently helped serve 442 meals at Catholic Charities Southern Nevada.

It was a wholesome moment for Aces players Alysha Clark and Kiah Stokes as they were present on the scene alongside members of the team's front office. The donation event collaborated with Catholic Charities Southern Nevada, known for its 16 programs supporting needful communities, per the organization's website.

One of the organization's most successful programs is the Meals on Wheels program, which focuses on a packaged set of seven frozen meals delivered to the organization's 2450 clients every week throughout the year.

In the glory that comes with winning championships in a professional sports league, some often forget where they came from or even people who need daily necessities. Through it all, the Las Vegas Aces continue to set a great example as a WNBA team that knows the importance of helping out communities amid all the fame and success that comes with their journey.

Las Vegas Aces players talk about their next goal after second-straight WNBA championship

The Aces had a chance to win the 2023 WNBA championship against the New York Liberty when they were up 2-1 heading into Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. However, they had to overcome a limited roster depth with Chelsea Grey, Candace Parker and Kiah Stokes all out due to injuries.

Despite the odds stacked against them, A'ja Wilson and the Aces would not be denied as the two-time MVP led the way with an incredible double-double outing of 24 points (52.4% shooting) and 16 rebounds.

During the team's celebration rally, Aces stars A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum were confident about the team's chances of pulling off a three-peat, per The Associated Press' Mark Anderson.

"We are coming back," Wilson said, "We're going to do this [expletive] again."

"We're going to keep coming back," Plum said, "and everybody hates it."

The Las Vegas Aces proved that a back-to-back championship was possible through sheer determination, teamwork and for the stars to show up when the lights are at their brightest.

Wilson had a chip on her shoulder as she was coming off third place in MVP voting during 2023 and kept a tab on her receipts during the celebration rally.

