"Dave Portnoy needs to be banned" - Chicago Sky fans erupt over WNBA's inconclusive racism investigation involving Angel Reese

During the 2025 WNBA season opener against the Indiana Fever, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky experienced an unfortunate encounter with a fan. According to claims, there were hateful and racist comments directed at Reese during their visit to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This prompted the league to start an investigation to learn more about what happened in the game.
On Monday, the WNBA released a statement saying there is no evidence regarding the truth of the claims.
"Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it," the league announced.
Following the investigation, Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines also released a statement. According to Raines, the Indiana organization appreciates the swift action by the WNBA. They doubled down on their stance against hate speech in their organization.
The Sky also addressed the findings on their recent social media post. The Chicago franchise posted on Instagram and showed appreciation to the efforts that the league and the Fever displayed.
"This process demonstrates the league's strong stance on stopping hate at all WNBA games and events, and we will continue to support those efforts."
After fans saw what the league found, they revealed their thoughts on the matter.
"What was the outcome? Dave Portnoy needs to be banned from WNBA games!!" a fan commented about the Barstool Sports founder and strong Caitlin Clark backer.
Other fans criticized the Sky for their efforts in the investigation.
Ticket prices for Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky game have gone down amid Caitlin Clark injury
On June 7, the Chicago Sky will play their second game of the season against the Indiana Fever. Fans are looking forward to the matchup between longtime rivals Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Unfortunately, Clark has a quad strain that might keep her out of play for at least two weeks.
Because of that, fan interest has gone down. The tickets for the game at the United Center had a 42% decrease. It went from an average of $137 to $80, according to TickPick.
The fans are looking to see another showdown between Clark and Reese. But with Clark's injury, the Chicago Sky might not attract a lot of fans to attend their upcoming home game against the Fever.