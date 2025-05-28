"Dave Portnoy needs to be banned" - Chicago Sky fans erupt over WNBA's inconclusive racism investigation involving Angel Reese

During the 2025 WNBA season opener against the Indiana Fever, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky experienced an unfortunate encounter with a fan. According to claims, there were hateful and racist comments directed at Reese during their visit to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This prompted the league to start an investigation to learn more about what happened in the game.

Ad

On Monday, the WNBA released a statement saying there is no evidence regarding the truth of the claims.

"Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it," the league announced.

Following the investigation, Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines also released a statement. According to Raines, the Indiana organization appreciates the swift action by the WNBA. They doubled down on their stance against hate speech in their organization.

Ad

Trending

The Sky also addressed the findings on their recent social media post. The Chicago franchise posted on Instagram and showed appreciation to the efforts that the league and the Fever displayed.

"This process demonstrates the league's strong stance on stopping hate at all WNBA games and events, and we will continue to support those efforts."

Ad

After fans saw what the league found, they revealed their thoughts on the matter.

"What was the outcome? Dave Portnoy needs to be banned from WNBA games!!" a fan commented about the Barstool Sports founder and strong Caitlin Clark backer.

Fans react to the WNBA investigation of Angel Reese

Fans react to the WNBA investigation of Angel Reese

Fans react to the WNBA investigation of Angel Reese

Other fans criticized the Sky for their efforts in the investigation.

Ad

Fans react to the WNBA investigation of Angel Reese

Fans react to the WNBA investigation of Angel Reese

Ticket prices for Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky game have gone down amid Caitlin Clark injury

On June 7, the Chicago Sky will play their second game of the season against the Indiana Fever. Fans are looking forward to the matchup between longtime rivals Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Unfortunately, Clark has a quad strain that might keep her out of play for at least two weeks.

Ad

Because of that, fan interest has gone down. The tickets for the game at the United Center had a 42% decrease. It went from an average of $137 to $80, according to TickPick.

Expand Tweet

The fans are looking to see another showdown between Clark and Reese. But with Clark's injury, the Chicago Sky might not attract a lot of fans to attend their upcoming home game against the Fever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More