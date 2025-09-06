Dave Portnoy’s full-throttle Caitlin Clark fandom prompts bold Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones rivalry prediction

Dave Portnoy cited Caitlin Clark while making a bold prediction about the Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones game on Saturday. The Barstool Sports owner was invited as a guest on Fox Sports' &quot;High Noon Game of the Week&quot; show to give his opinions on the iconic Iowa rivalry.Portnoy did not hold back while speaking on the pre-game show. He removed his jacket to reveal Caitlin Clark's number 22 Hawkeyes basketball jersey before giving a bold prediction on the football matchup.&quot;Caitlin grew up in Des Moines and still went to Iowa, I dont know what that says about anything,&quot; Portnoy said. &quot;Iowa is coming here, and the road team has dominated this series. I think it continues.&quot;&quot;I expect the quarterback to be much better. I talked to Caitlin on the phone and she said 'trust me the Hawkeyes are gonna win this game'. I am taking the Hawkeyes.&quot;The rivalry between these two Iowa teams dates back to 1894, and since then, the Hawkeyes have emerged as a more dominant team than their hometown rivals. They lead the Hawks-Cyclones series 47-24.Caitlin Clark has been a big fan of football and has always been an avid supporter of the Hawkeyes. On Saturday, she gets the chance to enjoy football and support her alma mater at the same time. The game will kick off at noon ET at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.Caitlin Clark superfan Dave Portnoy mocks Angel Reese amid suspension dramaDave Portnoy is one of the biggest Caitlin Clark supporters on social media. The Barstool Sports owner has often made statements in support of the Fever guard from time to time.However, on Friday, Portnoy took the time to mock Chicago Sky star Angel Reese after the forward was suspended for her detrimental statements against her team. The Caitlin Clark superfan shared Reese's suspension news on his X account and revealed that he was blocked by the Sky's X account.&quot;Breaking: Angel Reese suspended by her own team for being an a**hole Also breaking: I have been blocked apparently by the Chicago Sky? 😂😂 This league!&quot; Portnoy wrote.Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidenteLINKBreaking : Angel Reese suspended by her own team for being an asshole Also breaking: I have been blocked apparently by the Chicago Sky? 😂😂 This league!Portnoy mocked Reese after the Sky released an official statement announcing that their star forward would not play the first half in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Aces. Reese did not play in Sky's 97-77 loss against the Fever on Friday. She was on a one-game suspension after accumulating eight technical fouls this season.