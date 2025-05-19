Dave Portnoy stands with Indiana Fever fans as racism controversy spirals: "If I’m wrong I’ll apologize"

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, a vocal supporter of Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, defended Fever fans amid allegations that racist remarks were directed at Chicago Sky center Angel Reese — a situation now under league investigation.

Portnoy, who attended the Fever’s dominant 93-58 win over the Sky on Saturday and placed a bet on Clark to record a triple-double, which she achieved with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, claimed the accusations stemmed solely from online “trolls.”

The WNBA issued a statement Sunday saying it “strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms,” and that it is “aware of the allegations and (is) looking into the matter,” following backlash after Clark was assessed a flagrant 1 on Reese. But Portnoy insisted the narrative was baseless and welcomed the chance to be proven wrong.

“The (WNBA) can’t get out of their own way,” Portnoy wrote on X. “To issue a statement in response to trolls is a joke. It makes (Fever) fans look bad for no reason. It’s like they won’t be happy till they kill the golden goose. If I’m wrong I’ll apologize and eat my words but I’m 100% right.”

He also posted a video where he emphasized that he heard no racist remarks during the game.

“I think they're just trolls — they're just people who hate Caitlin Clark,” he said. “They're trolls, and they're like, ‘Of course the Indiana Fever are making like monkey sounds and other racist sounds at Angel Reese,’ which is total garbage, totally made up.

“I was at the game. If there was somebody being racist or saying s**t, obviously, boot him, never let him back. I would be stunned beyond belief if that was the case this crowd. I've sat on the wood for a million games, been in a million environments. The crowd at the Fever game: little girls, families, ladies. Nice crowd.”

Fever's Caitlin Clark, Sky's Angel Reese downplay foul

Despite the heated moment, both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese dismissed the incident as routine, with Reese labeling it a “basketball play” that officials “got right.”

Clark also defended her actions, stating there was no ill intent.

“It was just a good play on the basketball,” she said. “I'm not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it, and that's up to their discretion. … I wasn't trying to do anything malicious. That's not the type of player I am."

The Fever are set to face the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, while the Sky aim for their first win Thursday against the defending champion New York Liberty.

