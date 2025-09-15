  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "DAWG" - Caitlin Clark hyped as ex-Iowa coach Lisa Bluder flaunts support for Fever star with Stanley collab buy

"DAWG" - Caitlin Clark hyped as ex-Iowa coach Lisa Bluder flaunts support for Fever star with Stanley collab buy

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 15, 2025 23:14 GMT
Caitlin Clark hyped as ex-Iowa coach Lisa Bluder flaunts support for Fever star with Stanley collab buy
Caitlin Clark hyped as ex-Iowa coach Lisa Bluder flaunts support for Fever star with Stanley collab buy. (Image Source: Imagn)

Caitlin Clark was hyped by her former coach, Lisa Bluder, on her Instagram story. The ex-Iowa coach flaunted her new Stanley x Caitlin Clark water bottles on Monday. She shared a picture of herself holding the bottles.

Ad

The ex-Iowa coach thanked Clark and expressed her excitement about the sippers in the post's caption.

"I’m not sure which one of these terrific new Caitlin Clark Stanley water bottles I should drink out of first?! Thanks CC!" she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Fever guard reshared the post on her story and hyped up her former coach in the caption.

"DAWG," Clark wrote.
Clark hypes up Lisa Bluder on her IG story. (Credits: @caitlinclark22/IG) Clark comments o
Clark hypes up Lisa Bluder on her IG story. (Credits: @caitlinclark22/IG) Clark comments o

The Fever guard left a comment on Bluder's post, answering her query about which bottle she should drink out of first.

Ad
"Both at once," she commented.
Clark comments on Bluder&#039;s IG post. (Credits: @lisabluder/IG)
Clark comments on Bluder's IG post. (Credits: @lisabluder/IG)

Lisa Bluder was a big influence on Clark's career. The former Iowa coach was in charge of the Hawkeyes squad when the Fever guard was dominating the Division 1 NCAA tournament.

Ad

Bluder led the Hawkeyes to two NCAA championship game appearances with Clark. Under Bluder, Clark became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history. Bluder coached at Iowa for more than two decades. She retired from coaching in 2024 as the winningest coach in Big 10 history.

Lisa Bluder once compared Caitlin Clark to Michael Jordan

Caitlin Clark is often lauded as the next big thing in women's basketball. However, a former Finals MVP once compared the Fever guard to Michael Jordan because of how other players play around her.

Ad

In an interview with The Athletic on July 10, Lisa Bluder compared one of her best pupils to the Bulls legend. During a conversation about her books, Bluder revealed that she played a similar role in Clark's career as Phil Jackson did for Jordan.

"The things that Michael Jordan had, that Phil had to help Michael with, were some of the same things that I feel like I had to help Caitlin with," Bluder said.

The former Iowa coach revealed that she used to make the Clark read passages from Jackson's book. "Sacred Hoops: Spiritual Lessons of a Hardwood Warrior" to help her understand her teammates and learn from the great one's experiences.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications