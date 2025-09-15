"DAWG" - Caitlin Clark hyped as ex-Iowa coach Lisa Bluder flaunts support for Fever star with Stanley collab buy

Caitlin Clark was hyped by her former coach, Lisa Bluder, on her Instagram story. The ex-Iowa coach flaunted her new Stanley x Caitlin Clark water bottles on Monday. She shared a picture of herself holding the bottles.The ex-Iowa coach thanked Clark and expressed her excitement about the sippers in the post's caption.&quot;I’m not sure which one of these terrific new Caitlin Clark Stanley water bottles I should drink out of first?! Thanks CC!&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Fever guard reshared the post on her story and hyped up her former coach in the caption.&quot;DAWG,&quot; Clark wrote.Clark hypes up Lisa Bluder on her IG story. (Credits: @caitlinclark22/IG) Clark comments oThe Fever guard left a comment on Bluder's post, answering her query about which bottle she should drink out of first.&quot;Both at once,&quot; she commented.Clark comments on Bluder's IG post. (Credits: @lisabluder/IG)Lisa Bluder was a big influence on Clark's career. The former Iowa coach was in charge of the Hawkeyes squad when the Fever guard was dominating the Division 1 NCAA tournament.Bluder led the Hawkeyes to two NCAA championship game appearances with Clark. Under Bluder, Clark became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history. Bluder coached at Iowa for more than two decades. She retired from coaching in 2024 as the winningest coach in Big 10 history.Lisa Bluder once compared Caitlin Clark to Michael JordanCaitlin Clark is often lauded as the next big thing in women's basketball. However, a former Finals MVP once compared the Fever guard to Michael Jordan because of how other players play around her. In an interview with The Athletic on July 10, Lisa Bluder compared one of her best pupils to the Bulls legend. During a conversation about her books, Bluder revealed that she played a similar role in Clark's career as Phil Jackson did for Jordan.&quot;The things that Michael Jordan had, that Phil had to help Michael with, were some of the same things that I feel like I had to help Caitlin with,&quot; Bluder said.The former Iowa coach revealed that she used to make the Clark read passages from Jackson's book. &quot;Sacred Hoops: Spiritual Lessons of a Hardwood Warrior&quot; to help her understand her teammates and learn from the great one's experiences.