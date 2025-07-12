  • home icon
  • “Dawg”: Caitlin Clark’s ultimate compliment for Sophie Cunningham’s 'feisty' season-high masterpiece

By Evan Bell
Modified Jul 12, 2025 16:30 GMT
Caitlin Clark reacts top Sophie Cunningham's season-high outing on Friday (Image credit: Imagn)

On Friday, Sophie Cunningham logged a double-double, featuring a season-high 16 points and 10 rebounds against the Atlanta Dream, earning her praise from Caitlin Clark. Cunningham seemed to be firing on all cylinders, shooting 5-9 from the floor and 4-5 from beyond the arc, knocking down both of her free throws.

After a hard-fought 99-82 win for the Fever, Cunningham was praised by Clark on Instagram. Clark reposted a post from the Indiana Fever's account on Saturday, where the team singled out Cunningham for her dominant performance.

Along with the repost, the 2024 Rookie of the Year wrote:

"Dawg."
Caitlin Clark (@caitlinclark22) - Instagram story
In the post shared by the Fever, the team praised Cunningham's double-double against the Dream:

"'I bring the energy, I bring the feistiness. I’m a little bit sassy.' Sophie Cunningham was electric in our dub over the Dream last night, recording her first double-double of the season with 16 PTS, 10 REB, and 4 3PM."
The game marked the final meeting of the regular season between these two teams, with Indiana wrapping up the series with a 3-2 record against Atlanta. Additionally, the win moved the Fever into seventh place in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark reacts to win over Atlanta Dream

Indiana's big win over the Atlanta Dream on Friday not only pushed the team to .500 for the season, but their 59-second-half points also marked the most points scored in a half by any team in the past seven years.

After the game, Caitlin Clark spoke about the team's performance, which saw Kelsey Mitchell score a team-high 25 and Natasha Howard log her 400th career steal.

Speaking with ESPN's Alexa Philippou, Clark said:

“We played with really great pace, moved the ball, cut hard, which opened up the 3pt line—kind of felt like how we should get back out there and play every single game on both sides of the ball—someone said 59 is the most in a 2nd half in a few years.”
The game also saw Clark log 12 points and nine assists, with the 2024 Rookie of the Year shooting 5-17 from the floor and just 1-7 from three after returning to action on Wednesday against the Golden State Valkyries after being sidelined with a groin injury.

The team will now enjoy an off day before returning to action on Sunday when they host No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

