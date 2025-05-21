Days after Angel Reese incident, Fever fans' alleged 'Go back to Russia' chants towards Brittney Griner ignite controversy

Indiana Fever fans allegedly chanted hateful things towards Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner, referencing her time spent detained in Russia back in 2022. The Dream were in Indiana to play Caitlin Clark's team, which has been at the center of the women's basketball world for a year, for better or worse.

The WNBA season kicked off over the weekend, but the opening days of the 2025 regular season weren't without their drama. In a matchup between the Indiana and the Chicago Sky that was viewed by millions of people, Angel Reese had some words for Caitlin Clark after a hard foul. Indiana fans and Fever players have adopted a much harsher mentality this season, and it is being noticed.

One fan who attended the Fever's game against the Dream claimed that the rumors of harmful chants were true. According to them, fans were chanting "Go back to Russia" towards the former All-Star and Olympian during the game. This claim has sparked controversy amongst fans, leading many to question if it is true or just something made up by fans who are sick of the Fever.

"They not lying about what’s being yelled at these games," the fan said. "I’m in section 2 at the Indiana Fever game and somebody a few rows begging me just yelled, after BG scored, 'go back to Russia'"

There is no clear recording of Indiana fans chanting towards Griner, but one fan posted a video in opposition of the original claim. In the video, Griner is signing autographs for young fans in attendance before the game tipped off. There is no hateful chanting or negative comments being made.

"Here’s a video of racist fans prior to the game screaming at BG & she looked extremely uncomfortable - could one them be the person you heard?" asked the fan sarcastically."

For better or worse, the Fever have become a team that will face such controversy throughout the 2025 season. They are extremely popular, but there are fans around the league that don't like Clark or her teammates because of how they carry themselves.

What is the difference between the Indiana Fever in 2024 and 2025?

While the Indiana Fever underwent drastic roster adjustments around Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, their fanbase changed as well. Throughout the course of last season, their team went from a fun, young team to one that sparked arguments and conflict throughout the league. Some players and fans were unhappy with Clark's success and popularity and took it out on her.

Over the course of the offseason, both the team and their fans appear to have embraced the "villain" label that they received last season. Clark's foul against Reese had no malicious intent behind it, but it began a string of arguments across the WNBA world. The alleged chants towards Griner have only put fuel on the fire surrounding the team.

The team has said that they are focused on their season and are trying to shut out the outside noise, but that might be hard to do. They will have millions of eyes on them every game and the controversy is unlikely to go away anytime soon. For now, fans continue to argue as Clark's team continues to adjust to their new role in the league.

