"DAYYYUMMMM": Cameron Brink and DiJonai Carrington adore $338,056 teammate's fashion statement in red fur coat

Cameron Brink and DiJonai Carrington were left in awe when fellow WNBA star Rickea Jackson showed off a fashionable look this week on social media.

On Saturday, Jackson, who played in the 2024 season with the LA Sparks, shared a short Instagram clip of herself flaunting a fashionable red fur jacket. She complemented the stylish coat with a skirt and boots.

The outfit garnered plenty of attention on social media, with several big name WNBA stars jumping into the comments section to react to the look.

Brink, who is teammates with Jackson on the Sparks, went with a succinct but impactful one-word message:

"DAYYYUMMMM."

Cameron Brink and DiJonai Carrington react to Rickea Jackson's stylish look. Photo Credits: Rickea Jackson's IG account

DiJonai Carrington, who is teammates with Jackson on the Mist BC in Unrivaled, was loving the whole look.

"OOOH WEEEE😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," commented Carrington.

Rickea Jackson was a star athlete at the University of Tennessee and was the fourth pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Per Spotrac, she signed a four-year, $338,056 contract with the LA Sparks when she arrived at the pro level and will make $78,066 in salary over the 2025 WNBA season.

Jackson had a strong rookie season with the Sparks, ranking second on the team with 13.4 points and fourth in rebounds with 3.9 per game.

Jackson is currently in Florida competing in the first edition of the 3-on-3 Unrivaled basketball league. She is set to return to Los Angeles, with her first game of the 2025 WNBA season taking place on May 16 against the Golden State Valkyries.

With Brink and Jackson both returning to the Sparks for the 2025 season, there are high hopes for the franchise.

Cameron Brink and Lexie Hull share fashionable selfie on social media

Cameron Brink poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after she is selected with the No. 2 pick at the 2024 WNBA draft. Photo Credit: Imagn

Cameron Brink likes to stay active on social media. She is known for her fashion sense and wardrobe choices and regularly posts content for her 1.3 million-plus followers.

In January, the WNBA player shared a mirror selfie alongside Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull. The two basketball stars made a classy statement with some dazzling evening outfits.

Hull and Brink pose for a mirror selfie on social media. Photo Credits: Cameron Brink's IG account.

Hull and Brink were teammates at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. Under highly rated coach Tara Ann VanDerveer, they would go on to win the NCAA national championship in 2021, defeating Arizona in a thrilling final that finished 54-53 to the Cardinal.

Hull was selected by the Fever in the 2022 WNBA draft. Brink followed in 2024, when the LA Sparks selected her with the second pick.

