"Dead Bodiessssss": Angel Reese refuses to quit and flaunts her grind with exhausted but powerful snap from grueling hill session

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky were eliminated from the playoff race roughly three weeks before the regular season ended. Reese limped to end the 2025 campaign after back issues and a suspension kept her out of her team’s final four games. After nearly a month of rest, the Chi Barbie started training again.

Ad

On Saturday, she spent time running over hills and shared some photos of her workout on Instagram. The two-time All-Star wrote on one of her IG stories:

"Dead Bodiessssss."

Reese also gave a more detailed description of her workout in her previous story:

“20 hills on a SATURDAY?!?!?! YA GIRL IS TIREDDDDD”

Angel Reese hyping up her Saturday workout on Instagram. [photo: @angelreese5/IG]

While Angel Reese’s WNBA season is over, her Unrivaled participation is on the horizon. Last year, she helped Rose BC to the inaugural championship. Reese won the league’s first Defensive Player of the Year honor. Although the tournament will not start until January, Reese is already conditioning for Season 2 of the highly anticipated 3-on-3 basketball.

Ad

Trending

Reese, a confessed fitness enthusiast, is back on the grind. After dealing with back issues that forced her to miss multiple games, she is already gearing up for the next challenge in front of her.

Angel Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast will return next month

Angel Reese’s offseason promises to be a busy one. The Chicago Sky star, who recently dropped her Reebok signature shoes, will have a busy schedule even before Unrivaled starts.

Ad

Via the “Unapologetically Angel” Instagram account, Reese announced the return of the show on Oct. 2. The WNBA star put on hold her podcasting venture to concentrate on playing basketball. With the season over, she promised to bring more excitement and spontaneity in her interviews with her guests.

Last year, she introduced her podcast as a venue for “authentic and unfiltered” talks with celebrities, athletes and artists. Reese delivered on her promise in Season 1 by bringing in guests like Shaquille O’Neal, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Common, Speedy Morman and others.

Following the announcement of Season 2 in October, fans already expressed their excitement for more Reese content.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More