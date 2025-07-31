  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • "Definitely going to hit on the WNBA": Sophie Cunningham makes feelings absolutely clear after kicking off new venture with childhood friend

"Definitely going to hit on the WNBA": Sophie Cunningham makes feelings absolutely clear after kicking off new venture with childhood friend

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 31, 2025 02:06 GMT
&quot;Definitely going to hit on the WNBA&quot;: Sophie Cunningham makes feelings absolutely clear after kicking off new venture with childhood friend. [photo: @showme_pod/IG]
"Definitely going to hit on the WNBA": Sophie Cunningham makes feelings absolutely clear after kicking off new venture with childhood friend. [photo: @showme_pod/IG]

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has added podcasting to her list of talents. Cunningham now co-hosts “Show Me Something” with reality TV star West Wilson, according to People. The two, who grew up close friends in Columbia, Missouri, debuted their undeniable chemistry on Wednesday in the first episode of their collaboration.

Ad

In the chat with People, the Fever star had this to say about the areas they could focus on:

"We're definitely going to hit on the WNBA, a huge topic in sports right now, and then Bravo, clearly, but pop culture, food, fashion, travel, let's spread this thing wide open because we really do talk about anything.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The strong bond between Sophie Cunningham and West Wilson is a key reason for their podcast. They are also avid fans of the other, which will make the collaboration even more interesting.

People reported that Cunningham has her Fever teammates “hooked” on Wilson’s “Summer House” reality show on Bravo TV. Cunningham added that she is “addicted” to the story of a group of friends who share the same house on weekends and special occasions.

Ad

For his part, Wilson, a former producer and editor for Complex Networks, said he was “nervous” after knowing the Fever closely followed his show. He added that Cunningham’s influence probably gave Indiana players no option but to watch his reality series.

With that in the background, Sophie Cunningham and West Wilson are excited to be just themselves in their podcast. They would not mind the criticism and the trolling and even joked that The Volume, which produces the show, could cancel them.

Ad

Sophie Cunningham continues to help her team while debuting podcast with West Wilson

Without Caitlin Clark in their past four games, the Indiana Fever are 2-2. While the All-Star captain continues to deal with a groin injury, the Fever have kept themselves above water.

Sophie Cunningham, while debuting her podcast with West Wilson, has provided solid off-the-bench production and impact. In the four games without Clark, Cunningham is averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per outing. The former Phoenix Mercury star shot 41.7%, including 44.8% from deep during that stretch.

Ad

Cunningham looks forward to a fun collaboration with Wilson, but she has been all business on the court for the Fever.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications