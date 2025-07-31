"Definitely going to hit on the WNBA": Sophie Cunningham makes feelings absolutely clear after kicking off new venture with childhood friend

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has added podcasting to her list of talents. Cunningham now co-hosts “Show Me Something” with reality TV star West Wilson, according to People. The two, who grew up close friends in Columbia, Missouri, debuted their undeniable chemistry on Wednesday in the first episode of their collaboration.In the chat with People, the Fever star had this to say about the areas they could focus on:&quot;We're definitely going to hit on the WNBA, a huge topic in sports right now, and then Bravo, clearly, but pop culture, food, fashion, travel, let's spread this thing wide open because we really do talk about anything.”The strong bond between Sophie Cunningham and West Wilson is a key reason for their podcast. They are also avid fans of the other, which will make the collaboration even more interesting.People reported that Cunningham has her Fever teammates “hooked” on Wilson’s “Summer House” reality show on Bravo TV. Cunningham added that she is “addicted” to the story of a group of friends who share the same house on weekends and special occasions.For his part, Wilson, a former producer and editor for Complex Networks, said he was “nervous” after knowing the Fever closely followed his show. He added that Cunningham’s influence probably gave Indiana players no option but to watch his reality series.With that in the background, Sophie Cunningham and West Wilson are excited to be just themselves in their podcast. They would not mind the criticism and the trolling and even joked that The Volume, which produces the show, could cancel them.Sophie Cunningham continues to help her team while debuting podcast with West WilsonWithout Caitlin Clark in their past four games, the Indiana Fever are 2-2. While the All-Star captain continues to deal with a groin injury, the Fever have kept themselves above water.Sophie Cunningham, while debuting her podcast with West Wilson, has provided solid off-the-bench production and impact. In the four games without Clark, Cunningham is averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per outing. The former Phoenix Mercury star shot 41.7%, including 44.8% from deep during that stretch.Cunningham looks forward to a fun collaboration with Wilson, but she has been all business on the court for the Fever.