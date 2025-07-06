"Delete this" - 6-foot-2 Rickea Jackson asks fan to remove video of her getting brutally blocked by 5-foot-8 Fever star

LA Sparks star Rickea Jackson was instrumental in her team's clutch 89-87 win over the Indiana Fever on Saturday. However, it was Jackson's comment on social media that caught the attention of fans. She hilariously asked one to remove a video of her getting blocked by 5-foot-8 Fever guard Sydney Colson.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ShowCaseShabazz shared a clip of Jackson's layup attempt being stuffed by Colson. The play happened late in the third quarter, with the second-year Sparks forward asking the account to delete the video.

"Delete this," Jackson tweeted.

A foul was initially called on the play, but Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White used her challenge. The referees reviewed the play and overturned the call into a block. It was indeed a clean swat by Sydney Colson, who came out of nowhere and blocked Ricke Jackson's shot.

Nevertheless, Jackson and the LA Sparks still outlasted the inconsistent, Caitlin Clark-less Fever. She finished with 15 points, two rebounds and five assists on 6-for-12 shooting. She did her damage in the fourth quarter, scoring seven of her 15 points.

White credited Jackson and Azura Stevens' aggressiveness in finding mismatches for the Sparks' victory.

"I think they just put their head down and started to attack us," White said. "They did a really good job of recognizing when our guards, our small guards, got switched on to. Whether it was (Rickea) Jackson or (Azura) Stevens. They also did a good job of executing some of their schemes."

Azura Stevens led the way for the Sparks with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Kelsey Plum put up 20 points, three rebounds and three assists. Dearica Hamby added 18 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Rickea Jackson was also blocked by Fever rookie

Rickea Jackson was also blocked by Fever rookie. (Photo: IMAGN)

While it was a really good night for Rickea Jackson and the LA Sparks, she might want to take a look at the Indiana Fever's social media pages. The Fever shared a clip of Jackson getting blocked by rookie forward Makayla Timpson late in the first quarter.

Jackson got the ball from a handoff by Dearica Hamby, freeing herself to attack the basket. She went for the easy layup, but Timpson showed off her bounce by swatting the shot into the bench. It prevented an easy two points by the Sparks star.

The Sparks will have a four-day off before their next game on Thursday against the Minnesota Lynx.

