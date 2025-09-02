  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Demon almost back": Fever fans erupt as Caitlin Clark signals major step toward her long-awaited return as playoffs loom

"Demon almost back": Fever fans erupt as Caitlin Clark signals major step toward her long-awaited return as playoffs loom

By Evan Bell
Published Sep 02, 2025 18:21 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Imagn
Indiana Fever fans react to Caitlin Clark returning to practice with the Indiana Fever's reserves (Image credit: Imagn)

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who has been sidelined with a groin injury since mid-July, seems to be closing in on a big return. Ahead of the team's upcoming road game against the Phoenix Mercury, Clark did some full-court practice work with the team's bench unit. The moment was captured by Indy Star Sports reporter Chloe Peterson, who shared with fans via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ad

Considering the playoffs are rapidly approaching, and fans have been anxiously awaiting word on when Clark will be, the footage spread like wildfire.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In response, plenty of fans were quick to weigh in:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Plenty of other fans also weighed in, with several expressing optimism about a potential return before the start of the playoffs:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Including the game against the Mercury, the Fever have just four games left on their regular-season schedule. The team is seventh in the WNBA standings with a 21-19 record.

The Seattle Storm are nipping at their heels, putting them in danger of dropping into eighth place, which would lead to a first-round clash with the Minnesota Lynx.

What will it take for Fever to green-light Caitlin Clark's return?

Given that the Fever are in danger of dropping to eighth place in the WNBA, many fans want to see Caitlin Clark return to action sooner rather than later.

Ad

Although there's been no definitive timeline given by the team or coach Stephanie White, Clark's full-court practice footage signals that things are trending in the right direction.

Many fans are wondering what it will take for the team to green-light Clark's return. Late last month, White explained that while she hopes Clark will return this season, she must first see the 2024 Rookie of the Year practice at full speed before giving the go-ahead.

Ad
"I want to see her in practice, live in practice," White told reporters. "I want to see her to continue to work to not just build endurance, but to be able to handle contact 94 feet as it's going to be in game, and to be able to do that and sustain from an endurance standpoint, and that's going to take multiple practices to make sure that there's no regression.
Ad
"As most of us know, when we get fatigued, we look different. [We need to see] how she plays through fatigue."

With the clock ticking, we'll have to wait and see whether Caitlin Clark jumps back into 5-on-5 scrimmages later in the week.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications