Despite 0-4 record Paige Bueckers joins elite company with Sue Bird as Dallas Wings guard

Paige Bueckers is yet to taste her first win in the WNBA. Her Dallas Wings fell to 0-4 after an 83-75 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Saturday.
However, the star rookie has still performed fairly well and put up numbers. She finished with 11 points and five assists in a loss to the Atlanta Dream.
Per Real Sports, Bueckers became the fastest guard since Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird to have a total of at least 50 points and 25 assists.
Bird did it during the 2002 season as a 21-year-old rookie. Notably, both Bird and Paige Bueckers are UConn alumnae.
Bird took only three games to reach 50 career points. In her first three games, she scored 18, 14, and 27 points. However, she took four games to reach the 25 assists mark. Unlike Bueckers' unfortunate 0-4, Bird had a 3-1 record in the first four games.
But Bueckers is just starting her career and has a lot of time left to prove herself as a catalyst for the Wings.
Azzi Fudd makes big prediction about Paige Bueckers' rookie season
Azzi Fudd was at Gateway Center Arena at College Park when the Dallas Wings faced the Atlanta Dream in their fourth game of the 2025 season. The UConn star, who won the 2025 NCAA championship with Paige Bueckers, sat courtside to show support for her former teammate and her team against the Dream.
While the Wings have been struggling to win a game this season, Bueckers has shown that she could be the best player on her team. The Wings rookie has shown an exceptional scoring ability and court vision.
However, when Fudd was asked about which superpower would take Bueckers to the next level, she had a surprising answer.
"Oh, that's a good question. I feel like Paige is a sneaky good defender," Fudd said. "I don't know if that will take off. But I also feel like she's an incredible passer, and I feel like that's something that was kind of looked over a little bit last year."
"So these last couple games — I mean, she had 10 assists last game, I think — so to see her facilitate like she can, it's gonna be fun," Fudd continued.
Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd were teammates in UConn for four years. However, they played together only three years since Bueckers missed the 2022-23 season with an ACL injury.