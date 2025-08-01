Despite being a known Chiefs superfan, Caitlin Clark receives nod as favorite female athlete from multiple Packers players

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been public about her love for the Kansas City Chiefs, often appearing in the stands for their games. However, despite being a known Chiefs super fan, Clark received love from multiple Packers players when they revealed their favorite female athletes.

In a TikTok shared by the Packers' account, players were asked to name their favorite female athlete. The clip was later reshared by a CC fan on X (formerly Twitter).

"Shoutout to Caitlin Clark and Serena Williams for getting a ton of mentions! Even though CC is a Chiefs fan, some Packers players appreciate the 🐐," she captioned the post.

Tennis legend Serena Williams was mentioned on multiple occasions, but Caitlin Clark received numerous nods, too. Rookie Taylor Elgersma, quarterback Malik Willis, linebackers Kristian Welch and Edgerrin Cooper and defensive stopper Evan Williams also expressed admiration for her.

Although Clark is a huge Patrick Mahomes fan and a common face in Kansas City games, the Packers stars didn't hesitate to praise the WNBA phenom. However, Clark wasn't the only player from the W mentioned during the clip, as Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson and WNBA legend Maya Moore also received recognition from the players.

With the NFL season fast approaching, teams have begun their training camps. The Packers have been hard at work, too, as they start preseason on Aug. 9 against the New York Jets. They follow this game with a trip to Indianapolis before ending preseason against the Seahawks on Aug. 23.

In search of their fifth Super Bowl, the Packers will face the Detroit Lions in their first game of the regular season on Sept. 7.

Sophie Cunningham labels Caitlin Clark the face of the WNBA as she fires back at the critics

Caitlin Clark was a star at Iowa, but her rise in the WNBA has taken her fame to another level since joining the Fever.

Teammate Sophie Cunningham backed her up, calling Clark the “face of the league” while clapping back at the critics.

"It literally like pisses me off when people are like she's not the face of the league," Cunnigham said via the Show Me Something podcast (44:58 onwards).

"We’ve got a lot of badasses in our league—like, hell yeah, I’m all for that. But when people try to argue that she’s not the face of our league ... you're dumb as sh*t."

Cunningham has been a huge supporter of Clark and is considered her enforcer since she tackled Jacy Sheldon during a WNBA game altercation.

