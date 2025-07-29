Devin Booker gives heartfelt shoutout to Indiana Fever's $249,244 guard for sizzling hot display rocking his signature sneaker

Devin Booker was represented at Sunday’s WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, thanks to a stylish tribute from Kelsey Mitchell.The Fever guard took the court wearing Booker’s signature Nike Book 1s. She received a shoutout from the NBA star for donning the newly released “Desert Camo” colorway.Booker shared a photo of Mitchell on Instagram story and praised her scoring outburst.“@kelz_hoop first one in them 35 piece,” Booker captioned his social media activity.Mitchell responded by reposting Booker’s story and giving the sneakers a nod of approval:“the DBooks are the good luck charm!”Credits: Instagram (@kelz_hoop)Mitchell, who's signed to a one-year, $249,244 contract, stepped up with her best performance of the season in Caitlin Clark’s absence. Mitchell scored 35 points on 12-19 shooting, including 70% from beyond the arc, along with six assists and three steals.The 29-year-old’s dominant all-around outing resulted in the Fever clinching a 93-78 win on the special Barbie Game Day.Devin Booker treats Kelsey Mitchell with her colorway for 2025 WNBA All-StarDuring the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend, Devin Booker was at the centre of social media attention after several players were spotted rocking his signature sneakers. New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud won the Skills Challenge while wearing the Book 1s.The Indiana Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell also made headlines after receiving a special “All-Star” colorway of the Book 1. Speaking to reporters, Mitchell expressed heartfelt appreciation for Booker and Nike.“I got a nice little custom here. Nike is really dope. I’m a Nike athlete, so this is big for me. I love DBook, everything that he has done with the shoe to make my feet comfortable,” Mitchell said. “So, shout out to DBook. Got a DBook on today. So, shout out to Nike. Very humbling. I love DBook as a hooper, so to know that I get to represent his shoe this weekend. Shout out to you, man.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOnce again, Kelsey Mitchell turned heads with her performance while donning Devin Booker’s signature sneakers. Despite Team Clark suffering a 151-131 loss, Mitchell stood out with 20 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.