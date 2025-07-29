  • home icon
  Devin Booker gives heartfelt shoutout to Indiana Fever's $249,244 guard for sizzling hot display rocking his signature sneaker

Devin Booker gives heartfelt shoutout to Indiana Fever's $249,244 guard for sizzling hot display rocking his signature sneaker

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Jul 29, 2025 11:20 GMT
Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns - Source: Getty

Devin Booker was represented at Sunday’s WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, thanks to a stylish tribute from Kelsey Mitchell.

The Fever guard took the court wearing Booker’s signature Nike Book 1s. She received a shoutout from the NBA star for donning the newly released “Desert Camo” colorway.

Booker shared a photo of Mitchell on Instagram story and praised her scoring outburst.

“@kelz_hoop first one in them 35 piece,” Booker captioned his social media activity.
also-read-trending Trending

Mitchell responded by reposting Booker’s story and giving the sneakers a nod of approval:

“the DBooks are the good luck charm!”
Credits: Instagram (@kelz_hoop)

Mitchell, who's signed to a one-year, $249,244 contract, stepped up with her best performance of the season in Caitlin Clark’s absence. Mitchell scored 35 points on 12-19 shooting, including 70% from beyond the arc, along with six assists and three steals.

The 29-year-old’s dominant all-around outing resulted in the Fever clinching a 93-78 win on the special Barbie Game Day.

Devin Booker treats Kelsey Mitchell with her colorway for 2025 WNBA All-Star

During the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend, Devin Booker was at the centre of social media attention after several players were spotted rocking his signature sneakers. New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud won the Skills Challenge while wearing the Book 1s.

The Indiana Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell also made headlines after receiving a special “All-Star” colorway of the Book 1. Speaking to reporters, Mitchell expressed heartfelt appreciation for Booker and Nike.

“I got a nice little custom here. Nike is really dope. I’m a Nike athlete, so this is big for me. I love DBook, everything that he has done with the shoe to make my feet comfortable,” Mitchell said.
“So, shout out to DBook. Got a DBook on today. So, shout out to Nike. Very humbling. I love DBook as a hooper, so to know that I get to represent his shoe this weekend. Shout out to you, man.”

Once again, Kelsey Mitchell turned heads with her performance while donning Devin Booker’s signature sneakers. Despite Team Clark suffering a 151-131 loss, Mitchell stood out with 20 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

