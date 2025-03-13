DeWanna Bonner expresses excitement over new teammate Sophie Cunningham’s first day with the Fever

Sophie Cunningham had a busy Tuesday following her arrival in Indiana. The Fever introduced Cunningham to the media and their fans as the newest member of the team. After her press conference, the former Phoenix Mercury guard promptly began working out with the Fever training staff.

Hours after her first session with her new team, the Fever shared part of her workout on Instagram and wrote:

“right 👏 to 👏 work 👏

“morning reps for @sophie_cham.”

DeWanna Bonner, who will reunite with Cunningham in Indiana as part of Caitlin Clark’s supporting cast, reacted with a fire emoji.

DeWanna Bonner reacts to Cunningham's first workout with their new team, the Indiana Fever. [photo: @indianafever/IG]

The Fever earned a postseason berth in 2024, the first time the team clinched a playoff spot since 2016. Indiana’s inexperience and lack of firepower were promptly exposed by the battle-hardened Connecticut Sun, who swept the Fever 2-0 in the first round. Fever GM Amber Cox retooled in the offseason by adding veterans who can help Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

Cox acquired Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson and Brianna Turner to reinforce the roster. Cunningham said in an interview following the press conference that Indiana’s depth has “turned heads.” The sharpshooting guard added that the lineup is filled with players willing to put ego aside to compete for a championship.

Brianna Turner and Sophie Cunningham played one season together with DeWanna Bonner in Phoenix

The Phoenix Mercury retooled their roster during the 2019 WNBA Draft. They traded for Brianna Turner, who the Atlanta Dream made the No. 11 pick. Two spots later, the Mercury grabbed former Missouri star Sophie Cunningham. Mercury stars Diana Taurasi, DeWanna Bonner and Brittney Griner promptly took the rookies under their wings.

Bonner left in the offseason to sign for the Connecticut Sun, where she played there for five seasons. Cunningham and Turner were teammates for five seasons before the forward suited up for the Chicago Sky in 2024. The sharpshooting guard would have likely remained in Phoenix until the Fever traded for her.

When the 2025 season opens, DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham and Brianna Turner will begin the campaign as Indiana Fever teammates.

