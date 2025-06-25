DeWanna Bonner gets active on social media amid bombshell trade rumors of leaving Caitlin Clark-led Fever

DeWanna Bonner was active on social media amid bombshell trade rumors surrounding her potential departure from Caitlin Clark's Fever. Bonner has been away from action, citing "personal reasons," for the past five games. After being ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Seattle Storm, Anne Costabile reported that the Fever are exploring the market for Bonner.

"According to multiple league sources, the two-time WNBA champion has no interest in returning to play for the Fever. Those same sources indicated Bonner’s preferred landing spots are with the Phoenix Mercury or the Atlanta Dream," Costabile wrote.

Interestingly, Bonner played her last game against the Dream, while her fiancée, Alyssa Thomas, played on the Mercury. The couple played together last year on the Sun and were moved last offseason.

Trending

Away from the court, Bonner took time to make a post on social media on Tuesday while the Fever were in action against the Storm during the fourth quarter of their matchup. The veteran star posted pics of her daughter, captioning it:

"My greatest loves!! I love you! 🖤🫶🏾"

Thomas also reacted to the post with three red hearts, while Fever forward Natasha Howard's wife, Jac'Eil, commented, saying, "Family ❤️."

There's no reason revealed behind Bonner's desire not to return. She averaged a career low 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in nine games. Bonner lost her starting spot to Lexi Hull after fit concerns three games into the season.

Her latest post with her kids, potentially living away from them, and her limited role, could be among the factors in her wish to leave the Fever. However, that's only speculation for now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More