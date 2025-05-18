DeWanna Bonner reacts to heartfelt video tribute from Caitlin Clark and others for historic achievement

Caitlin Clark is used to breaking records and climbing all-time ladders in various statistical categories. On Saturday, it was her teammate's turn to soak in the glory for putting up historical numbers.

DeWanna Bonner, who moved over to the Indiana Fever this past offseason, became the third all-time leading scorer in WNBA history during the Fever's 93-58 victory over the Chicago Sky. To celebrate this milestone, the Fever oganization released a clip of their players (including Clark herself) congratulating Bonner on her feat.

For her part, Bonner acknowledged all the well wishes with a heart emoji posted on X:

DeWanna Bonner react to a clip by her Indiana Fever teammates. Credit: Bonner/x

Clark's message placed the 16-year veteran's career in perspective:

"Congratulations DB on becoming the third all-time leading scorer in the WNBA," CC said in the tribute video. "That's a whole lot of buckets. Many more with the Fever and a lot more wins, but we're proud of you. Congrats."

Bonner rose to third place on the all-time scoring list by making two free throws late in the fourth quarter of the Fever-Sky season opener. By then, there was little doubt as to the outcome of the game as the Fever went up 83-54 after Bonner's trip to the charity stripe.

Bonner, who started the game, finished with seven points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 27 minutes of action. She now trails Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (who currently stands at 7,696 points) and the recently retired Diana Taurasi (10,646 points).

Caitlin Clark gets candid on setting up DeWanna Bonner to achieve milestone: "We were hunting her"

After the game, ESPN's Holly Rowe caught up with Clark and Bonner to discuss the historic moment that took place inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Clark admitted she and her other Fever teammates were intentionally trying to set up Bonner so that she could surpass Charles on the all-time list that evening:

"We were hunting her. They [the Sky] were making it hard on us!" Clark admitted. "We were trying to get switches and everything, but we finally got it."

The camaraderie by the players on the Fever roster is a promising sign, just like their dominant 35-point win over Chicago. Clark, Bonner, and the rest of the players in the Indiana locker room will certainly look to sustain their winning ways as the season progresses.

