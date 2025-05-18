DeWanna Bonner's fiancée bursts with pride in yearning message after Fever star’s historic milestone

On Saturday, Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas was seen beaming with pride as her fiancée DeWanna Bonner reached a historic milestone. The Indiana Fever forward became the third-highest scorer in WNBA history during her team's 93-58 win over the Chicago Sky, as she leapt past Hall-of-Famer Tina Thompson. Thomas was seen showing love to her partner with a yearning message.

During a pre-game press conference for the Phoenix Mercury, the five-time All-Star was questioned about her emotions towards Bonner's latest achievement. Expressing her pride over her fiancé's huge marker, Thomas replied:

"I'm super proud of her. I've been along the ride as she's moved up these ranks, and I know how much it means to her. I mean, it's unheard of to be top three, so that speaks so much to what she does and to what she's about. But I wish I could have been there to witness it. But like I said I am super proud of her," she said.

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner spent five seasons playing for the Connecticut Sun before eventually joining the Phoenix Mercury and the Indiana Fever, during this offseason. After years of playing on the same team, the couple will finally be opponents this season.

The Indiana Fever hosts the Phoenix Mercury on July 30, marking the first time they compete against each other as a couple. The duo first began dating in 2020 and got engaged in July 2023.

The Indiana Fever blows past the Chicago Sky as DeWanna Bonner makes history

The Indiana Fever marked their season opener with a decisive victory over the Chicago Sky at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday. Led by their star Caitlin Clark, the 35-point victory laid down a huge marker, as the revamped Fever team looks to go all the way this time around. New signing DeWanna Bonner also left her mark on the game as she made history during the game.

Despite only scoring 7 points in the game, Bonner managed to move into the top three of the all-time WNBA scorers list. Before the game, she was in fourth place with 7,482 points. With her 7 points, Bonner surpassed former Houston Comets legend Tina Thompson, who finished her career with 7,488 points.

The forward is now 207 points behind Tina Charles, who currently suits up for the Connecticut Sun. This list is currently topped by Bonner's former teammate and WNBA legend Diana Taurasi, who accumulated 10,646 points during her career.

