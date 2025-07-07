DeWanna Bonner's second post after leaving Indiana Fever receives heartfelt reactions from Natasha Howard and Makayla Timpson

Former WNBA forward DeWanna Bonner made her second Instagram post on Sunday since being released by the Indiana Fever on June 25. Bonner uploaded pictures from her time at the beach with her twin daughters, Cali and Demi. Her post drew reactions from Fever forwards Natasha Howard and Makayla Timpson.

Bonner signed with the Fever this offseason in what was initially seen as one of the team’s best moves. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for either side, as she stepped away from the team after making only nine appearances.

Her stint in Indiana ended unexpectedly, but her relationship with the players seems unaffected. Fever forwards Natasha Howard and Makayla Timpson supported Bonner by commenting on her latest Instagram post.

“♥️♥️♥️,” Howard wrote.

“♥️♥️,” wrote Timpson.

Natasha Howard and Makayla Timpson’s comment on DeWanna Bonner’s Instagram post

Bonner’s last appearance for the Fever was on June 10 against the Atlanta Dream. After the Fever lost to The Dream, she began to pull out of games, missing five straight matchups due to personal reasons.

The team waived her and brought in Aari McDonald as replacement for the remainder of the season.

Fever stars Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull happy with DeWanna Bonner’s replacement

The Fever first signed Aari McDonald to a hardship contract after losing Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson to injuries during the season's opening week. That created a big gap in Indiana’s backcourt, paving the way for McDonald’s signing as DeWanna Bonner's replacement.

It didn't take her long to become a permanent member, as the Fever counted on her to step in as Bonner’s replacement. Aari McDonald's addition has been welcome, and her impact is appreciated by many, including Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston.

“She’s been a steal for us. She’s bringing everything that we needed,” Hull said on Friday.

“Aari’s impact, whether it’s scoring whether it’s defending. It’s making the right reads, making the right pass. I think she’s been the perfect missing piece for us,” Boston said on Thursday.

McDonald has been important for the Fever on both ends of the floor and is easily one of their best perimeter defenders. After not being picked up by any team at the start of the season, she has found a home for herself in Indiana.

The Fever, meanwhile, return to court on Tuesday to face the Golden State Valkyries.

