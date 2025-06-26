DeWanna Bonner shuts up doubters with defiant message after leaving Fever: "Make sure the apologies are as loud as the disrespect"

After taking some time away from the team, DeWanna Bonner was waived by the Indiana Fever on Wednesday. The former All-Star joined the Fever in the winter, along with veterans like Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson. Bonner and the team parted ways because they did not fit, according to her. After facing critcism from fans who call her a quitter, she sent a clear message via social media.

Despite her unceremonious exit from the Fever, Bonner is still regarded as one of the best WNBA players of all time. The two-time WNBA champion climbed up to third place on the league's all-time scoring list, behind only Tina Charles and Diana Taurasi. She and Caitlin Clark were excited to play together when the season started, but Bonner left the team on June 10 and never returned.

The Fever's decision to mutually part ways with Bonner sparked conversation amongst fans. Most of them accused the All-Star forward of quitting on her team halfway through her first season with them. She responded in an Instagram post on Thursday, expressing that she wants to keep receipts on fans who doubt her.

Trending

"A QUITTER!! Nah never been that!!" Bonner said about how fans perceive her. "But when the time comes... 'Let's just make sure the apologies, are just as loud as the disrespect!!' IN DUE TIME.. DB 👑"

Bonner's future is murky, but she made it clear that her exit is nothing against the Fever or any of her teammates. The forward said as much in a news release that marked the end of her time in Indiana.

"I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise," Bonner said in a news release. "Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization's willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career. I wish the Fever great success as they continue to build around this dynamic group of young players."

WNBA teams are being cautioned to not sign Bonner

Despite her age, Bonner is still a player that teams around the league are interested in adding. However, Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile reported that she already has a specific destination in mind; the Phoenix Mercury.

"The Golden State Valkyries, Connecticut Sun, and Washington Mystics all have enough cap space to claim Bonner off of waivers. However, multiple sources told FOS that teams are being advised not to pick her up because Bonner’s preference would be to sign with the Phoenix Mercury. Bonner is engaged to Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas," Costabile reported.

Bonner spent the first decade of her career with the Mercury, winning two WNBA titles in Phoenix and growing into the team's leader. Behind a balanced effort from Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, the Mercury are near the top of the league standings. However, the team has remained active on the free agent market and have the space necessary to sign Bonner.

At this point in her career, the veteran forward is one of the more respected players in the WNBA. Her exit from the Fever did not go over well with fans, but people around the league still think highly of Bonner. If the Mercury can make the space to add her to their roster, she could provide a boost to their team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More