Diana Taurasi snubs Fever in bold WNBA Finals prediction despite Caitlin Clark buzz

As Caitlin Clark embarks on her sophomore season, the expectations for how far she'll go have gotten even higher. Amidst the buzz surrounding Clark's ceiling in 2025, one WNBA legend doesn't see her and the Indiana Fever making it to the final stage of the postseason.

Ad

On the May 27 episode of the "We Need to Talk NOW" podcast, Diana Taurasi was asked by host Ashley Nicole Moss to give her prediction on the 2025 WNBA Finals. Taurasi, a three-time WNBA champion who retired earlier this year, offered a response that did not include the Fever.

"I'm gonna go with the New York Liberty versus Minnesota rematch," she said. "And I am gonna go with New York [as the champion]."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The way that the 2025 has begun, Taurasi's prediction could very well come into fruition. Not only are the Lynx (4-0) and the Liberty (3-0) currently undefeated top seeds in the league, both squads are also in the top three of both offensive rating and defensive rating. If Minnesota and New York keep this up, a rematch of the 2024 Finals — which was won by the Liberty in five — could very well take place in October.

Ad

The Fever, meanwhile, have gotten off to a 2-2 start. Their two losses came down to the wire, with a handful of possessions essentially spelling the difference between a win and a loss. Even as Indiana hovers at a .500 record, Clark has put up impressive numbers through four games, averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game.

A number of analysts have projected that Clark will win MVP and that the Indiana Fever have a fighting chance to claim the WNBA title this season. As far as Taurasi is concerned, these projections are quite far from reality at this point.

Ad

4x WNBA champion calls Caitlin Clark "a beast" in her rookie season

Though Taurasi doesn't currently see Clark getting to the 2025 WNBA Finals, another multi-titled champion has heaped praise upon the reigning Rookie of the Year.

In a recent appearance on "All the Smoke," four-time WNBA champion Cynthia Cooper offered a succinct description of Clark.

"Amazing. A beast," Cooper said of Clark. "She gets her teammates involved, she can pass, she can shoot. Man, she is a complete basketball player."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Cooper went on to propose a unique All-Star attraction: a three-point shootout between Clark and Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu. Given that Clark declined the invitation to participate in this year's NBA All-Star event, Cooper's proposal could be a blockbuster event headlining the WNBA's own All-Star festivities in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More