"Did exactly what they were suppossed to do": Kate Martin doesn't mince words on harsh reality of WNBA as Valkyries cut players without warning

The Golden State Valkyries made numerous roster decisions in the last week as three players were cut from the team, including Julie Vanloo, who was coming off a stint with the Belgian national team, and had to fly 18 hours back to San Francisco only to get waived about an hour after she arrived.

Ad

With the backlash the Valkyries received after Vanloo’s release, Golden State guard Kate Martin got candid about their roster changes, saying that she trusts the front office in making such decisions.

“We know basketball is a business, and I trust our front office, and I trust our coaching staff," she said. “Every single person who came in did exactly what they were supposed to do. Everyone who was gone for EuroBasket we missed dearly. I've grown great friendships with those players. The girls that got cut or waived, we’re going to miss dearly.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Martin has been one of Golden State’s key players this season, putting up 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game off the bench.

Meanwhile, Vanloo played nine games with the Valkyries this season, averaging 6.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg and 4.3 apg, before flying to Greece for her national squad.

Vanloo shared her frustration on Instagram after learning of her release from the team.

Ad

The team also cut Chloe Bibby and Bree Hall to make way for Janelle Salaun and Cecilia Zandalasini, both of whom came from national team duties.

The Valkyries, this year’s expansion team, have been on a tear to start their first season in the WNBA, currently occupying the sixth spot with a 9-7 record, despite the roster shifts. They also won seven of their last nine games.

Valkyries' head coach addresses roster cuts

After the shocking cuts in their roster, Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase expressed remorse for the team’s decisions, but she reasserted that it was all for the good of the squad.

Ad

“It was heartbreaking. It was painful…I’m not a mom, but it was like I gave away three kids. Julie meant a lot. Chloe meant a lot, even Bree. I wish I could keep them all. Just to be honest, we only have 12 roster spots,” Nakase said.

“They all surpassed our expectations, and we’re just trying to make the most competitive team possible,” she added.

Golden State could still make more roster moves in the coming weeks, including trades, as the midseason cutdown will end on July 13, before the trade deadline on August 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More