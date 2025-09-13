"Did they just hear I’m playing?": Caitlin Clark teases suiting up for Fever vs Dream Game 1 on $90,000 teammate's Instagram live

  • home icon
By Arhaan Raje
Modified Sep 13, 2025 05:39 GMT
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark announced on Sept. 5 that her season had ended after playing only 13 games because of multiple injuries. The Indiana Fever still managed to make the playoffs, thanks to favorable outcomes in their last seven games, which included a 5-2 run. They locked up the sixth seed, setting up a first-round matchup with the Atlanta Dream, which begins on Sunday.

While Clark remains sidelined, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year teased her fans about suiting up on teammate Sydney Colson's Instagram live, who is in the final few weeks of her $90,000 deal with the Fever. After Colson's podcast partner, Theresa Plaisance, asked Clark to "rest up," the Fever superstar replied jokingly, saying:

“I will, I got a big game coming up Sunday ... oh shoot, did they just hear I’m playing?"
Aliyah Boston also joined in on the fun, saying:

"You're playing? They heard you say you're playing?"

While Sydney Colson joked she was ending the live so that fans don't get the news early.

Caitlin Clark's 2025 season started with a calf issue, followed by a quad injury, resulting in five games missed. She then dealt with a left groin strain, forcing her to miss another five games. Clark sustained a right groin injury before the All-Star break in July and hasn't played since. She also suffered a right ankle bone bruise in August while recovering from the groin injury.

Clark sent a passionate message to her fans and the Fever faithful after drawing curtains on her sophomore WNBA season, claiming it was "disappointing" and "frustrating."

Indiana Fever have worst odds to win the 2025 WNBA championship with Caitlin Clark sidelined

The Indiana Fever tip off their 2025 WNBA playoffs tied for the worst odds to win the championship in Caitlin Clark's absence. As per ESPN, the Fever and Golden State Valkyries are +10000. Despite a lower seeding, the Seattle Storm are +6000. The league-best Minnesota Lynx are the favorites with +110 odds to win it all.

Prior to the latest odds following Thursday's regular season finale slate, the Fever were +200000, sole owners of the eighth spot to win the title, as per oddsmakers. At that point, the Las Vegas Aces were their projected first-round opponents, who finished the season with 15 straight wins.

However, facing the Atlanta Dream in round one has slightly improved the Caitlin Clark-less Fever's chances. While a championship remains a distant dream, a second round trip remains on the cards for Stephanie White's players.

