"Did not know she had 4 kids?" - Fever fans react as coach Stephanie White gets surprised by her kids during NBA All-Star weekend

Stephanie White joined Richard Jefferson on Friday as ESPN’s analyst in the NBA Ruffles Celebrity Game. White, who signed to coach the Indiana Fever in the WNBA next season, joined the network’s broadcast team headed by Cassidy Hubbarth. The group had a surprise for the coach/analyst in the second quarter of the game.

Play-by-play announcer Mark Jones occupied White’s attention before the crew brought out her children. Landon, the eldest, who carried a bouquet, was the first to hug their mother before the other siblings followed.

Fans reacted to the heartwarming scene:

“I did not know she had 4 kids????”

One fan said:

“That's really sweet of them fr I love seeing kids do nice things for their parents”

Another fan added:

“This is a really cute moment”

@TheJWal420 continued:

“Look like she has a loving family too bad they’re Lakers fans”

@Comfyhit commented:

“Awww these are kids you want to keep”

Stephanie White has three kids, Landon and twins Aiden and Avery, with former husband Brent McCarty, who she divorced in 2002. The Indiana basketball legend has a relationship with Lisa Salters, who has an adopted son named Samuel. The four kids showed appreciation for Caitlin Clark’s new coach during the Ruffles Celebrity Game.

Stephanie White likens Caitlin Clark to Tamika Catchings

Stephanie White is building the Indiana Fever around Caitlin Clark. In an interview with Purdue University President Mung Chiang, she said “you’ve got to find the right fit” for the WNBA superstar.

When asked by Chiang what it was like training with Clark, the Purdue alumna responded:

“Most great players want to be coached. They want to be challenged. They want to be pushed outside their comfort zone because they wanna be the greatest that’s ever played.

“I’ve only worked with [Clark] in the gym a handful of times, but I compare her work ethic to, the only other player who I’ve seen that works like this is Tamika Catchings, who is the all-time greatest, one of the all-time greatest.”

The last time the Indiana Fever won the championship, Tamika Catchings won WNBA Finals MVP. Catchings’ last season in the pros was also the last time the Fever made the playoffs before Caitlin Clark arrived. Clark, as a rookie, pushed the team to a postseason appearance in 2024.

Stephanie White is expecting her prized point guard to carry the team again. This offseason, she is expected to mold the supporting cast around the WNBA’s most sought-after player.

