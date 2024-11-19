Did Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith unfollow Jewell Loyd? Closer look amid player mistreatment allegations

The Seattle Storm have been in the thick of controversy at the end of the 2024 WNBA season, as reports of player mistreatment have arisen after their first-round exit to the Las Vegas Aces. Storm coach Noelle Quinn and her coaching staff have been at the center of this storm, as an investigation has been reportedly filed against them by the organization.

Recent reports suggest that senior players, along with the coaches under investigation, may also be implicated. Additionally, on Monday, an X (formerly Twitter) account noted that Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith have unfollowed Jewell Lloyd, hinting that there could be more to this story.

Upon closer inspection of Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins Smith's Instagram accounts, it appears that both don't follow Jewell Lloyd, as illustrated in the graphic below:

Following list of Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith

Skylar Diggins-Smith, who joined the Seattle Storm in the offseason, has been mentioned in this investigation. Furthermore, the former Phoenix Mercury player recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic message. Posting a pair of stories with a short note:

"Don't tell a lie on me..."

"I won't tell the truth 'bout you.'"

As the investigation is still in its early stages, the controversy will continue to evolve as new developments occur in this story.

Jewel Lloyd's agent rebuffs Nike deal claims

An independent report by journalist Roberta Rodrigues on Jewel Lloyd's Nike contract has reignited controversy surrounding the Seattle Storm roster. Rodrigues claimed that Lloyd's pay was affected because her Nike contract offers a bonus for averaging 20.0 points per game, but she has only averaged 19.7 this season.

This report, though, was quickly shut down by Jade-Li English, Lloyd's agent, as she called out Rodrigues for her groundless claims:

"I am not going to comment on everything you have posted but you are posting lies. This is not journalism."

The journalist quickly responded to this with her own take:

"People from Jewell’s inner circle are saying that (blaming Noey on Jewell not meeting the bonus benchmark). That is important context for a situation. I understand that is something frustrating to read, but don’t attack my work for that."

Despite Roberta's claim of her sources being from Jewell's "inner circle," English quickly rebuffed this take as she voiced that she was a part of the negotiations with Nike and could confirm that Rodrigues' statement was false.

