"Don't lie on me": Skylar Diggins-Smith responds to harassment allegations with strong message 

As the WNBA offseason rolls along, Skylar Diggins-Smith finds herself in some behind-the-scenes drama. Amid recent accusations of her behavior to her coaches and teammates, the six-time All-Star took to social media to defend herself.

In a report from "Circling Seattle Sports" on Friday, the Seattle Storm's coaching staff is being investigated following accusations of player mistreatment. While breaking down the situation, Diggins-Smith's actions in practice were also brought up. She reportedly had multiple verbal outbursts at teammates during practice.

"As the season developed, it was clear that Diggins-Smith’s style of leadership wasn’t held in high regard by most except the coaching staff," Christan Braswell wrote. "According to multiple sources, Diggins-Smith led several outbursts laced with vulgarity during practices directed at teammates."

As this story continues to circle online, Diggins-Smith responded on social media. She posted a pair of photos on her Instagram story with a short message.

"Don't tell a lie on me..." Diggins-Smith wrote.

Via Diggins-Smith's Instagram story (image credit: instagram/skylardigginssmith)

Diggins-Smith joined the Storm last offseason. She appeared in all 40 games this year and averaged 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals.

Skylar Diggins-Smith has had issues with teammates in the past

This is not the first time Skylar Diggins-Smith has been accused of getting into it with her teammates. In 2022, she had a public altercation with one of the WNBA's all-time greats.

Before joining the Seattle Storm in free agency, Diggins-Smith spent three seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. Her last time on the court was in 2022, as she missed the 2023 campaign due to the birth of her second child.

Midway through a game in May 2022, Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi got into a heated exchange during a timeout. It started with them just exchanging words, but eventually, they needed to be separated by teammates.

Following the game, neither player spoke about what was said or what sparked the altercation. The Mercury's coaches also followed suit, only saying that the two got caught up in the heat of competition.

Diggins-Smith has bounced around the league since getting drafted third overall in 2013. Before joining the Mercury in 2020, she had stints with the Tulsa Shock and Dallas Wings.

There is no telling what could happen to Diggins-Smith or the Storm as they face a pending investigation. It's worth noting the former All-Star is signed with Seattle through the 2025 season.

