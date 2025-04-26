  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Did Skylar Diggins drop 'Smith' from her name? Viral claim explored

Did Skylar Diggins drop 'Smith' from her name? Viral claim explored

By Serenity J. Bishop
Modified Apr 26, 2025 13:26 GMT
Rose v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Rose v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty

Skylar Diggins-Smith's name was noticeably changed on Friday when the Seattle Storm announced their complete training camp roster. Diggins-Smith was referred to only as Skylar Diggins without her hyphenated last name.

Ad

The name change was made clear when WNBA and Seattle Storm reporter Bella Valeriano Munson went to social media to add context that she received from the Storm's public relations department.

Munson reported that the Storm's PR department stated Skylar Diggins-Smith would now like to be referred to as Skylar Diggins heading into her 13th WNBA season and second season in Seattle.

"Seattle Storm PR confirms to The Next that Skylar Diggins-Smith would now like to be referred to as Skylar Diggins," Munson reported.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Diggins has been referred to as Diggins-Smith since she changed her name in 2017 while playing for the Dallas Wings. Diggins-Smith and her husband, Daniel Smith, both attended Notre Dame, where she starred on the basketball court and he on the football field.

They got married in April 2017 and share two children. Diggins-Smith's hyphenated jersey has remained in tack at every WNBA stop of her career, from Dallas to Phoenix and last year to Seattle.

Ad

One fan has reacted to Munson's tweet on Diggins-Smith's name change with two different scenarios.

"whether it’s a feminist statement or a divorce i am here for skylar’s hot girl summer incoming," one fan wrote.
Ad

Diggins-Smith's name change has not been universal, as her name remains the same on her Instagram account.

Diggins-Smith makes major Instagram makeover, including deleting pictures of husband

The former third overall pick has kept her name the same on social media, but she has made changes to her account as she deleted most of her pictures. Diggins-Smith had over 200 pictures, but has scrubbed her account of all but 30 posts.

Ad

The Instagram scrub also included a photo of husband Daniel Smith. The furthest post dates back to March 13, 2024, when she posted her ad collaboration with the WNBA and SKIMS, the official underwear of the WNBA.

Her latest post on Instagram was a week ago and featured a sit-down conversation with Rickea Jackson, Aaliyah Edwards, and DiJonai Carrington discussing the experience of Unrivaled and the partnership with Sprite.

Diggins-Smith played for the Lunar Owls in the inaugural season of Unrivaled and helped lead the club to the best record in the league despite losing in the semifinals of the playoffs.

About the author
Serenity J. Bishop

Serenity J. Bishop

Twitter icon

Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.

He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.

Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.

Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Prem Deshpande
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications