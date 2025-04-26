Did Skylar Diggins drop 'Smith' from her name? Viral claim explored

Skylar Diggins-Smith's name was noticeably changed on Friday when the Seattle Storm announced their complete training camp roster. Diggins-Smith was referred to only as Skylar Diggins without her hyphenated last name.

The name change was made clear when WNBA and Seattle Storm reporter Bella Valeriano Munson went to social media to add context that she received from the Storm's public relations department.

Munson reported that the Storm's PR department stated Skylar Diggins-Smith would now like to be referred to as Skylar Diggins heading into her 13th WNBA season and second season in Seattle.

"Seattle Storm PR confirms to The Next that Skylar Diggins-Smith would now like to be referred to as Skylar Diggins," Munson reported.

Diggins has been referred to as Diggins-Smith since she changed her name in 2017 while playing for the Dallas Wings. Diggins-Smith and her husband, Daniel Smith, both attended Notre Dame, where she starred on the basketball court and he on the football field.

They got married in April 2017 and share two children. Diggins-Smith's hyphenated jersey has remained in tack at every WNBA stop of her career, from Dallas to Phoenix and last year to Seattle.

One fan has reacted to Munson's tweet on Diggins-Smith's name change with two different scenarios.

"whether it’s a feminist statement or a divorce i am here for skylar’s hot girl summer incoming," one fan wrote.

Diggins-Smith's name change has not been universal, as her name remains the same on her Instagram account.

Diggins-Smith makes major Instagram makeover, including deleting pictures of husband

The former third overall pick has kept her name the same on social media, but she has made changes to her account as she deleted most of her pictures. Diggins-Smith had over 200 pictures, but has scrubbed her account of all but 30 posts.

The Instagram scrub also included a photo of husband Daniel Smith. The furthest post dates back to March 13, 2024, when she posted her ad collaboration with the WNBA and SKIMS, the official underwear of the WNBA.

Her latest post on Instagram was a week ago and featured a sit-down conversation with Rickea Jackson, Aaliyah Edwards, and DiJonai Carrington discussing the experience of Unrivaled and the partnership with Sprite.

Diggins-Smith played for the Lunar Owls in the inaugural season of Unrivaled and helped lead the club to the best record in the league despite losing in the semifinals of the playoffs.

