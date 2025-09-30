Did WNBA fine Cheryl Reeve & Stephanie White for criticizing refs? League’s disciplinary stance explained

Aside from a one-game suspension, the WNBA reportedly issued a $15,000 fine to Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve. In addition, the league also issued fines to Indiana Fever's Stephanie White and Las Vegas Aces' Becky Hammon.According to The Athletic's Sabreena Merchant, a league source said that White and Hammon's $1,000 fines were due to their support for Reeve's criticisms of the officiating. White and Hammon were asked about their comments on Reeve before Game 4 of their semifinal series on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.According to the WNBA's press release on Saturday, Reeve was penalized due to her &quot;conduct and comments&quot; during and after the Lynx's 84-76 Game 3 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Friday.Per the league, Reeve's actions include &quot;verbally abusing&quot; and &quot;aggressively pursuing&quot; a referee. The WNBA's longest-tenured coach also failed to leave the court following her ejection &quot;in a timely manner.&quot; She was also called out for her &quot;inappropriate&quot; language directed at the Phoenix crowd and her post-game comments.While the league does not publish fines, Merchant wrote that a league source said $500 fines were handed down to Lynx assistants Eric Thibault and Rebekkah Brunson.According to the WNBA, Thibault had an &quot;inappropriate interaction with an official on the court,&quot; while Brunson made an &quot;inappropriate social media comment directed at WNBA officials.&quot;What did Stephanie White and Becky Hammon say in support of Cheryl Reeve?Stephanie White and Becky Hammon came to the defense of Cheryl Reeve, who had an outburst about the WNBA's officiating. Before Sunday's Game 4, White told reporters that Reeve's comments made sense.&quot;I think that she made a lot of valid points,&quot; White said Sunday. &quot;A lot of the same kind of conversations are happening. It’s happening from every team, from every franchise, from every coach, from every player. And I think at some point there has to be some accountability.&quot;In a separate pregame media availability on Sunday, Hammon also echoed the three-time WNBA champion coach's remarks.&quot;From what I heard, (Reeve) did not tell a lie,&quot; Hammon said. &quot;She said the truth.&quot;Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippouLINKStephanie White &amp; Becky Hammon were asked about Cheryl Reeve's comments from Friday night:White: &quot;I think that she made a lot of valid points... I think at some point there has to be some accountability.&quot; Hammon: &quot;From what I heard, she did not tell a lie. She said the truth.&quot;White's Indiana Fever will meet Hammon's Las Vegas Aces in a do-or-die Game 5 on Tuesday. The winner advances to the WNBA Finals to face the Phoenix Mercury, which eliminated Cheryl Reeve's Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals.