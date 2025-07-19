"Didn’t call a landing foul, per usual, they never do": Caitlin Clark fires insane shot at WNBA officials with unfiltered recollection

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark didn't hold back when discussing WNBA officiating on Friday. Criticizing the officials, she recalled a moment from her rookie season as she delivered an unfiltered shot at them.Clark shared her thoughts on the officiating during a live podcast with Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird. Her comments were sparked by a photo shown at the event, capturing the moment when she was knocked to the floor without a call.&quot;I remember what happened,&quot; Clark recalled. &quot;This was from my rookie year. Jordan Horston fouled me, and they didn’t call a landing space foul — per usual. They never do. They just called a common foul.&quot;Continuing her recollection, Clark took a subtle jab at Bird, who was spotted sitting courtside in the picture.&quot;I thought one of the Seattle fans would help me. Maybe even you,&quot; she joked.Shifting her focus back to the officials, Clark claimed that she would contact Sue Blauch, the head of the WNBA’s officials.&quot;I am calling Sue, the head of officials. That’s what I’ve been saying,&quot; Clark remarked.Caitlin Clark is a loud player on the court, often chirping back at the refs during games. An example of that occurred on Tuesday during Indiana's game against the Connecticut Sun.Tensions flared at Mohegan Sun Arena after an interaction between referee Michael Price and Clark went overboard in the third quarter. The guard was seen visibly upset and was held back by assistant coach Briann January after she had gone after the official's calls.Caitlin Clark set to sit out the WNBA All-Star weekend due to injuryCaitlin Clark's second year in the league has been riddled with injuries. The guard missed five games at the start of the season with a quadriceps injury and suffered a groin injury at the start of this month. Although she returned to the court for the last five games, Clark has been ruled out once again after reaggravating her groin injury. That will see her miss the All-Star weekend in Indiana, so Team Clark will have to play without their captain. Clark will be replaced on the roster by Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes, who will make her first All-Star appearance.The Fever star was also set to participate in the 3-point contest but will be replaced by her teammate, Lexie Hull. Despite her injury, Clark will be a part of the festivities at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.