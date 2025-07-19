  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • NBA
  • "Didn’t call a landing foul, per usual, they never do": Caitlin Clark fires insane shot at WNBA officials with unfiltered recollection

"Didn’t call a landing foul, per usual, they never do": Caitlin Clark fires insane shot at WNBA officials with unfiltered recollection

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Jul 19, 2025 11:00 GMT
&quot;Didn&rsquo;t call a landing foul, per usual, they never do&quot;: Caitlin Clark fires insane shot at WNBA officials with unfiltered recollection (Source: Imagn)
"Didn’t call a landing foul, per usual, they never do": Caitlin Clark fires insane shot at WNBA officials with unfiltered recollection (Source: Imagn)

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark didn't hold back when discussing WNBA officiating on Friday. Criticizing the officials, she recalled a moment from her rookie season as she delivered an unfiltered shot at them.

Ad

Clark shared her thoughts on the officiating during a live podcast with Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird. Her comments were sparked by a photo shown at the event, capturing the moment when she was knocked to the floor without a call.

"I remember what happened," Clark recalled. "This was from my rookie year. Jordan Horston fouled me, and they didn’t call a landing space foul — per usual. They never do. They just called a common foul."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Continuing her recollection, Clark took a subtle jab at Bird, who was spotted sitting courtside in the picture.

"I thought one of the Seattle fans would help me. Maybe even you," she joked.
Ad

Shifting her focus back to the officials, Clark claimed that she would contact Sue Blauch, the head of the WNBA’s officials.

"I am calling Sue, the head of officials. That’s what I’ve been saying," Clark remarked.

Caitlin Clark is a loud player on the court, often chirping back at the refs during games. An example of that occurred on Tuesday during Indiana's game against the Connecticut Sun.

Ad

Tensions flared at Mohegan Sun Arena after an interaction between referee Michael Price and Clark went overboard in the third quarter. The guard was seen visibly upset and was held back by assistant coach Briann January after she had gone after the official's calls.

Caitlin Clark set to sit out the WNBA All-Star weekend due to injury

Caitlin Clark's second year in the league has been riddled with injuries. The guard missed five games at the start of the season with a quadriceps injury and suffered a groin injury at the start of this month.

Ad

Although she returned to the court for the last five games, Clark has been ruled out once again after reaggravating her groin injury. That will see her miss the All-Star weekend in Indiana, so Team Clark will have to play without their captain. Clark will be replaced on the roster by Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes, who will make her first All-Star appearance.

The Fever star was also set to participate in the 3-point contest but will be replaced by her teammate, Lexie Hull. Despite her injury, Clark will be a part of the festivities at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications