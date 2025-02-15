"Didn't get CC but got her coach at least" - WNBA fans react as Caitlin Clark's Fever coach Stephanie White bags NBA All-Star gig 

Caitlin Clark's Fever coach, Stephanie White, ensured there was someone representing the team for the NBA All-Star weekend in San Francisco on Friday night. Clark declined the offer to play in a 3-point contest involving Steph Curry, Sabrina Ionescu and Klay Thompson.

Ad

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Clark's representatives revealed that Clark wants such a contest in the WNBA when their All-Star festivities begin in Indiana this season, where she plays. However, White, who is under contract with ESPN to cover college basketball, was covering Friday's Ruffles Celebrity All-Star game that included WNBA players Kayla Thornton and Rickea Jackson.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After learning about White's role in the NBA's annual carnival, Fever fans reacted to the new coach's presence. One fan joked that the NBA managed at least one Fever personnel after Clark's snub, saying:

"they didn't get cc but they got her coach at least"

Another felt proud of her and said:

"she really my coach, wow"

One fan hailed her returning leather jacket look, saying:

Ad

"I know a leather jacket loves to see my girl Steph coming"

One fan hyped her, saying:

"Stephanie “ Booked & Busy ” White"

One fan said:

"i grin like a fool whenever i remember i get to see this beautiful face on my screen every other day starting may 17"

Fever Coach Stephanie White does an excellent job surrounding Caitlin Clark with impeccable talent

The Indiana Fever are rolling, and the season hasn't even begun. The franchise made major moves this offseason after falling way short in their first playoff run in the Caitlin Clark era as they lost in the first round to the Connecticut Sun, then led by Stephanie White on the bench and DeWanna Bonner on the court.

Ad

The Fever's first order of business was firing coach Christie Sides and replacing her with White, who left the Sun. White then got busy in the offseason and made key acquisitions to bolster the team around Clark.

She was integral in signing DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard, two players she has coached before, and Sydney Colson in free agency. The Fever also acquired Sophie Cunningham via trade.

The Fever have the experience, balance and toughness they missed last year with their core of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell. Indiana's stock as one of the contenders has skyrocketed since. It will be interesting to see what coach Stephanie White cooks up during the season to lead this team to the promised land.

Also read: Fever HC Stephanie White reveals Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston’s biggest condition before FA

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback