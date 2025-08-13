  • home icon
  • “Didn’t mean to say the Lords name in vain BUT…”: Sophie Cunningham drops blunt explanation on reaction to tussle with Paige Bueckers

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 13, 2025 12:00 GMT
“Didn’t mean to say the Lords name in vain BUT…”: Sophie Cunningham drops blunt explanation on reaction to tussle with Paige Bueckers (Image Source: IMAGN)

Sophie Cunningham couldn't hide her emotions after a tussle with Paige Bueckers led to the referees whistling against her during Tuesday's clash between the Fever and Wings. The incident occurred with 1:14 left in the first half when Bueckers attempted to set a screen, and Cunningham was face-guarding her.

Cunningham seemingly appeared to be in a legal guarding position. After Bueckers failed to get past the Fever player, she shoved her into Natasha Howard, who was defending at the point-of-attack.

After the referees called the foul on Cunningham, she was outraged and demanded that her team review it. However, the coaching staff didn't budge, leaving her more frustrated. Cunningham appeared to yell "goddamit" after the incident, which many Fever fans spotted online.

Sophie Cunningham regretted her reaction but didn't hold back on Paige Bueckers' shove and the eventual foul call. Here's how she reacted to the incident on X:

The replays all but confirmed that it was an offensive foul, which would have likely been overturned had the Fever challenged it. The Fever were on a 7-0 run at that point. Fortunately for them, the momentum didn't swing in the Wings' favor despite Paige Bueckers ending up with an open 3-pointer on the following play.

Shortly after, Sophie Cunningham scored a layup on the other end to extend the run to 9-0 and tie the game 42-42.

Sophie Cunningham dazzles, but Fever fall short despite valiant comeback attempt

Sophie Cunningham's rich form continued in Tuesday's clash against the Wings. After scoring a season-high 18 points on Thursday against Phoenix and 16 against the Sky on Saturday, Cunningham scored 14 against Dallas. She shot 5 of 10, while adding two rebounds and three assists.

Cunningham had five points and an assist in a valiant comeback from the Fever, who were down 17 with 6:38 left in the fourth. Indiana went on a 19-3 run, making it a one-point game. However, a late-game blunder across the board from the coaching staff to the players led to an 81-80 loss.

Coach Stephanie White didn't call the timeout despite 12 seconds left. The players didn't take advantage of the Wings' unsettled defense. By the time White called the timeout, the Fever only had one second left, and Kelsey Mitchell missed the go-ahead shot at the buzzer.

Arhaan Raje

Edited by Arhaan Raje
