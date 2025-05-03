"Different than college"- Paige Bueckers highlights massive change after matching up against veteran Aces team

Paige Bueckers was the undisputed No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The UConn Huskies star was selected by the Dallas Wings, and the league is excited for her to make her professional debut. However, Bueckers received a reality check after her first preseason game against the Las Vegas Aces.

Paige Bueckers capped off her collegiate career with a national championship over the South Carolina Gamecocks. A title was the one thing that had eluded her when she was in school, but now she is riding momentum into her rookie season. She joins a Wings team that is hoping she ushers in a new era with the team alongside her new mentor, WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale.

In her first preseason game against the reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson on Friday, Paige Bueckers got her first taste of what awaits her in the 2025 regular season. She said as much about the game, pointing out the top-tier skill that the Aces have on their roster when talking with Dallas Hoops Journal.

“You’re playing against, especially the Aces, five Olympic-level players and a great team and organization,” she said. “The pace, the flow of the game, the talent level — that’s what stood out.”

To Bueckers, the WNBA provides her with some unique challenges that she hadn't faced during her time at UConn.

"Definitely fighting over screens,” she said. “They’re a lot bigger. They’re a lot more physical. So screen navigation was definitely something that was different than college.”

The top overall pick is expected to translate well into the WNBA, but most rookies need time to acclimate to the high level of play. Luckily for her, she has a team ready to help her with whatever she needs and a mentor that is capable of teaching her how to make the most of her offensive talent.

Arike Ogunbowale hazes Paige Bueckers ahead of her rookie season

With the addition of Paige Bueckers, the Wings have an exciting backcourt they hope will help them rebound after a poor season in 2024. However, rookie hazing is in full effect, and Ogunbowale made sure to remind the young star that she isn't the only WNBA player with great performances in the NCAA Tournament.

Dallas' preseason game against Las Vegas was held at Notre Dame, Ogunbowale's alma mater. The All-Star guard is a campus legend there, thanks to a pair of buzzer-beaters she hit in 2018 to help the Fighting Irish win the title, including a game-winner against Bueckers' Huskies in the Final Four.

When they took the court for shootaround ahead of the game, Ogunbowale had a message for Bueckers, asking her where she was when UConn lost at her hands. The light-hearted joking is a great sign that Ogunbowale and Bueckers are becoming close. If the rookie can learn and mimic some of Ogunbowale's scoring prowess, they will be a formidable backcourt duo for years to come.

