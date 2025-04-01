DiJonai Carrington and $78,831 Valkyries guard melt as DeWanna Bonner beams with her 'sweet trio of babies'

The offseason provides WNBA players some downtime to be with friends and family, and DeWanna Bonner is taking full advantage of that opportunity.

On Monday, the Indiana Fever guard/forward shared some wholesome pics with her twin daughters, along with another young girl. The "trio," as Bonner refers to them, can be seen smiling and posing with the basketball star.

"The trio!! My sweet babies!! 🥹😍🫶🏾🌎," Bonner captioned the post.

The pictures garnered plenty of attention on social media, with some WNBA stars jumping into the comments section to show love for the family.

DiJonai Carrington left an emoji-filled message after seeing the adorable snaps.

"🥹😍😍😍," wrote Carrington

DiJonai Carrington and Veronica Burton commented on DeWanna Bonner's social media pics. Photo Credits: @dewannabonner/IG

Carrington and Bonner have a history. The two were teammates and spent four seasons together with the Connecticut Sun. They were members of the Sun team that went all the way to the WNBA Finals in 2022.

Veronica Burton, who will play with the new expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, next season, shared her excitement too after seeing the happy family, adding the following message:

"🥹🥹🥹 so cute."

Burton is one of the league's exciting young point guards, and the Valkyries have high hopes for the 25-year-old. Burton spent last season with the Sun but was picked up by Golden State in the expansion draft. Per Sportac, she was signed to a one-year, $78,831 contract and should be a vital player on the Valkyries roster.

DeWanna Bonner is preparing for her 16th season in the league. During her time with the Phoenix Mercury, she married fellow WNBA player Candice Dupree in 2014 and gave birth to twin girls, Cali and Demi, in July 2017. Bonner is now in a relationship with Alyssa Thomas, who is set to play with the Mercury next season.

DeWanna Bonner expresses her excitement at opportunity to play with 2024 ROY Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever GM Amber Cox, President of Basketball and Business Operations Kelly Krauskopf, DeWanna Bonner and coach Stephanie White. Photo Credit: Imagn

DeWanna Bonner's move to the Indiana Fever will see her partner with WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark in Indianapolis. Clark was one of the league's most exciting players in 2024, leading the league in assists and winning the Rookie of the Year.

During an introductory press conference in February, Bonner opened up about her relationship with Clark and how excited she was to play alongside the talented guard.

"I couldn't be more excited to step out on the court with Caitlin. We actually had a great workout this morning and I think we just feed well off each other," said Bonnner. "I hope that I can give her some knowledge to take her game to a different level."

Led by Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, the Fever finished with 20 wins last season and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016. All three players are set to return in 2025, and with the additions of Bonner and Sophie Cunningham, the Fever should be aiming for a deep playoff push next season.

