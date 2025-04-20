Dijonai Carrington and $90,000 star share bliss as Lexie Hull gets engaged to boyfriend in enchanting natural setting

DiJonai Carrington and Katie Lou Samuelson expressed their excitement about Lexie Hull's engagement announcement. On Friday, Lexie Hull's mother, Jamie Hull, posted pictures of her daughter and her future son-in-law, Will Mattiessen, on her Instagram handle.
The pictures featured the newly engaged couple spending their time by the lakeside in a scenic natural setting.
The WNBA stars dropped in Mama Hull's post's comment section to express their thoughts.
"Yayayayaayyy😍😍😍" DiJonai Carrington commented.
"Yaaaayyyy!! 😍😭❤️😭😍" Katie Lou Samuelson commented.
Katie Lou Samuelson and Lexie Hull played together on the Fever last season. Samuelson played a single season for the Caitlin Clark-led team before signing with her former team, the Seattle Storm, this offseason.
According to Spotrac, Samuelson has signed a one-year $90,000 contract with the Storm.
On the other hand, Hull and Carrington share a friendship that dates back to their time at Stanford.
"She's just talking sh**": Lexie Hull offers insights on Caitlin Clark's practice session persona
Lexie Hull showed impressive growth last season. She went from being a reliable sixth man for the Fever last season and helped her team make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. She then won the inaugural championship this offseason with Rose BC and Angel Reese
In March, Sportskeeda's Mark Medina published an exclusive interview with the Indiana Fever guard where she answered a few questions related to her life, career and teammates.
During one segment, Medina asked Hull to describe Caitlin Clark's personality during practice sessions and the Fever guard had a ready response.
"In practice, we've been doing competition shooting. She and I are partners. She's just talking sh** the entire time while she's knocking down her shots. It's been to be on her fun, for sure. When the time comes for her to hit the shots, she hits it. But then she's also having on the other side of it. So it's been great."
Hull will begin her fourth WNBA season on May 17 as the Fever take on the Chicago Sky in their season opener.