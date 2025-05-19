DiJonai Carrington candidly reacts to alleged fan misconduct during Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese showdown

The WNBA’s opening weekend featured a highly anticipated matchup between Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever and Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky, but the excitement was overshadowed by allegations of racist behavior from fans — an issue the league has already begun investigating.

In a statement released Sunday, the WNBA said it “strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms,” and noted that it is “aware of the allegations and (is) looking into the matter,” following backlash after Clark received a flagrant 1 foul on Reese, which included claims that monkey noises were directed at Reese.

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington shared her disappointment on social media, reposting the Women’s National Basketball Players Association’s (WNBPA) statement and adding a short but pointed reaction on her Instagram Stories:

“SMH."

The WNBPA voiced its support for the league’s investigation in its official statement, saying this kind of behavior has no place in the sport.

“Under the WNBA's 'No Space for Hate' policy, we trust the league to thoroughly investigate and take swift, appropriate action to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all,” it said.

Carrington had previously criticized Fever fans, calling them the “nastiest fans” in the league last season.

Caitlin Clark’s triple-double powers Fever past Angel Reese’s Sky

Despite the controversy surrounding the fan behavior, Caitlin Clark led the Indiana Fever to a commanding 93-58 win over Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky to open the season.

Clark tallied a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while Reese countered with her signature double-double with 12 points and 17 rebounds.

Clark’s triple-double marked the third of her professional career, tying her with Candace Parker, who reached the same total over 16 WNBA seasons. Ahead of them is New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu with four, while Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury leads all players with 15.

The Fever also flexed their new additions, with Natasha Howard contributing 15 points and five boards and DeWanna Bonner chipping in seven. Their returning core delivered as well — Aliyah Boston recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds, Kelsey Mitchell added 15 points and Lexie Hull gave them nine off the bench.

Indiana is back in action on Tuesday, hosting the Atlanta Dream at 7 p.m. ET.

