DiJonai Carrington reacts to Fever star DeWanna Bonner's pictures with "sweet babies"

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington reacted to Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner’s pictures with her children. On Monday, Bonner posted pictures of her kids, Cali and Demi, on Instagram with the caption:

Ad

“The trio!! My sweet babies!! 🥹😍🫶🏾🌎”

Ad

Trending

Bonner’s former teammate during her time with the Connecticut Sun, DiJonai Carrington, reacted to the adorable pictures in the comments section, saying:

“🥹😍😍😍” Carrington wrote.

Check out her reaction below:

DiJonai Carrington's reaction to DeWanna Bonner's Instagram post

DiJonai Carrington was traded to the Dallas Wings on Feb. 2, as part of a four-team deal involving the Connecticut Sun, Phoenix Mercury, and Indiana Fever. The 27-year-old is coming off a solid season for the Sun, averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 39 games.

Ad

Meanwhile, her former teammate, DeWanna Bonner signed a one-year deal with the Indiana Fever during free agency. Bonner will enter her 15th season in the WNBA in May 2025. In 36 games in the 2024 season, she recorded 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

It’ll be interesting to see what these two have in store for us as they step into different roles for different teams this season.

“I couldn't be more excited”: Fever star DeWanna Bonner on playing with Caitlin Clark

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before she signed with the Indiana Fever this offseason, DeWanna Bonner met Caitlin Clark in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs. During game two, Clark and Bonner got into an altercation and had to be separated by officials to ensure the issue wouldn’t escalate.

A few months later, they’re teammates, and Bonner couldn’t be more excited to play with Clark. The two have been building chemistry on the court with the rest of the team as the 2025 season gets closer.

Ad

Speaking on her workout with Clark, Bonner said:

"I couldn't be more excited to step on the court with Caitlin."

"We actually had a great workout this morning, and I think we just feed well off each other. I'm just here to hopefully give my leadership advice — I don't think I need to push her to be any type of player that she isn't already is, and I'm just happy to be here."

Ad

Bonner is one of the most experienced players in the WNBA. So, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of impact she can have on a generational talent such as Caitlin Clark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback