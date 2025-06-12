DiJonai Carrington trolled with video of late night shenanigans after getting blown out in emotional return

DiJonai Carrington was trolled with a video of her late-night shenanigans with girlfriend and teammate NaLyssa Smith after the Dallas Wings' 93-80 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday.

On Thursday, an X user shared a video from Carrington's Instagram live from the previous night. The user claimed that the Mercury had used the clip to troll the Wings star. In the clip, Carrington and Smith were seen standing by the swimming pool.

They teased a couple who were making out on the balcony of their room. Wednesday's game held a significant emotional value to Carrington as she had never played in Phoenix without her grandfather by her side.

The Wings guard paid a tribute to his late grandfather, who died in November, before the game. However, given the game's result, it looks like Carrington and Smith had more fun than they should have, despite the warning from their star rookie Paige Bueckers.

The Mercury dominated the Wings for the entirety of the game. Bueckers, who returned to action after missing four games, was the only Wings player to put up a fight as she posted a career-high 35 points.

Carrington and Smith, on the other hand, had minimal impact on the game. Carrington ended the night with 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Smith scored just four points and collected six rebounds.

Paige Bueckers prevents the exchange between DiJonai Carrington and Alyssa Thomas from being broadcast

Paige Bueckers prevented the cameras on the court from capturing DiJonai Carrington during her conversation with Alyssa Thomas. After the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings, the players went around the court to greet their opponents.

DiJonai Carrington walked with Thomas with her hand on her face to avoid the cameras. However, the cameraman did not stop filming. Noticing this, Bueckers stepped in front of the camera to prevent it from capturing the conversation between the two veterans.

Later, she asked the broadcast crew to move the cameraman behind her to another spot.

Bueckers and Carrington have developed a close bond this season. They have often been seen joking around and having fun on the court during practice sessions and in between games. Bueckers' actions show the respect she has for her teammates and her leadership skills in understanding what her teammates need.

