"Dirty, classless, no professionalism, bad look" - WNBA fans thrash Mystics players for unsportsmanlike conduct with Fever after defeat

WNBA fans are not happy with how the Washington Mystics acted after their 79-74 overtime loss on Saturday against the Indiana Fever in the preseason. Mystics players didn't shake hands with Fever players, who were waiting for them to show them sportsmanship after a highly contested game.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Courtside Club's Rachel DeMita reported that the Mystics didn't shake hands with the Fever. Some Indiana players waved at them, but the opposing team's players exited the court and went into their locker room instead.
While it's not customary to shake hands after the game, one of the most positive things a player can do is to show sportsmanship. Mystic rookies were ready to dap up the Fever before their veterans told them to leave the court.
WNBA fans were not happy with the way the Washington Mystics conducted themselves after the game. The Mystics were very physical despite being in the preseason, though the Indiana Fever embraced the challenge to get the win in overtime.
Here are some of the reactions online:
"Dirty, classless, no professionalism, bad look," a fan wrote.
"I hope the commissioner ends this quickly. Finally gaining some big TV money and WNBA needs to put professionalism at the top," one fan claimed.
"Mystics salty as fuk and that stands from (Brittney) Sykes, who is Chennedy Carter version 2.0 uncontrollable," another fan remarked.
"Bunch of catty babies. The Mystics are a trash organization with trash players," a fan tweeted.
"Is this the start of a rivalry?" one fan asked.
"There was an agenda from owner down to the coaching staff," another fan commented.
The Mystics and Fever currently have no rivalry, but it seems like something is brewing ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. Mystics co-owner famously criticized Caitlin Clark in the offseason after the Fever superstar was named TIME Magazine Athlete of the Year.
Indiana Fever set to face the Washington Mystics 4 times this WNBA season
After what happened on Saturday, it will be interesting to see if there will be some bad blood in the regular season. The Indiana Fever are scheduled to face the Washington Mystics four times, so the two teams have plenty of time to develop a potential rivalry.
Here's the four-game schedule between the Fever and Mystics:
- May 28 at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.
- June 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
- Aug. 15 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
- Sept. 7 at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.
Caitlin Clark was unable to play due to a leg injury but is expected to suit up on Sunday when the Fever faces the Brazil national team in Iowa.