"Dirty, classless, no professionalism, bad look" - WNBA fans thrash Mystics players for unsportsmanlike conduct with Fever after defeat

WNBA fans are not happy with how the Washington Mystics acted after their 79-74 overtime loss on Saturday against the Indiana Fever in the preseason. Mystics players didn't shake hands with Fever players, who were waiting for them to show them sportsmanship after a highly contested game.

Ad

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Courtside Club's Rachel DeMita reported that the Mystics didn't shake hands with the Fever. Some Indiana players waved at them, but the opposing team's players exited the court and went into their locker room instead.

While it's not customary to shake hands after the game, one of the most positive things a player can do is to show sportsmanship. Mystic rookies were ready to dap up the Fever before their veterans told them to leave the court.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WNBA fans were not happy with the way the Washington Mystics conducted themselves after the game. The Mystics were very physical despite being in the preseason, though the Indiana Fever embraced the challenge to get the win in overtime.

Here are some of the reactions online:

"Dirty, classless, no professionalism, bad look," a fan wrote.

"I hope the commissioner ends this quickly. Finally gaining some big TV money and WNBA needs to put professionalism at the top," one fan claimed.

Ad

"Mystics salty as fuk and that stands from (Brittney) Sykes, who is Chennedy Carter version 2.0 uncontrollable," another fan remarked.

"Bunch of catty babies. The Mystics are a trash organization with trash players," a fan tweeted.

"Is this the start of a rivalry?" one fan asked.

"There was an agenda from owner down to the coaching staff," another fan commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Mystics and Fever currently have no rivalry, but it seems like something is brewing ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. Mystics co-owner famously criticized Caitlin Clark in the offseason after the Fever superstar was named TIME Magazine Athlete of the Year.

Indiana Fever set to face the Washington Mystics 4 times this WNBA season

After what happened on Saturday, it will be interesting to see if there will be some bad blood in the regular season. The Indiana Fever are scheduled to face the Washington Mystics four times, so the two teams have plenty of time to develop a potential rivalry.

Ad

Here's the four-game schedule between the Fever and Mystics:

May 28 at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

June 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Aug. 15 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Sept. 7 at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

Caitlin Clark was unable to play due to a leg injury but is expected to suit up on Sunday when the Fever faces the Brazil national team in Iowa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More