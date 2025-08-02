"Do the math": Kevin Durant’s brother and $70,000,000 ex-NFL star react as Angel Reese’s fake $1,400 quote sparks chaos

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is doing the rounds on social media for a fake quote about her WNBA earnings. There have been a few who have fallen for her misquote about earning $1,400 in a week. Compared to the NBA, WNBA players don't rack up millions in salary. For them to reach that feat, they'd need a significant number of endorsement deals. Despite the recent fame and attention, the players believe they are not being compensated well.An Instagram post with Reese's fake quote went viral this week. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the Instagram post, former NFL star Darrelle Revis trolled the WNBA star:&quot;Do the math.&quot;Former New York Jets cornerback commented on the fake quote.Tony Durant, brother of Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant, also found the fake quote hilarious.Kevin Durant's brother thought the post was hilariousReese addressed her reported quote in the comments, denying that she said it.&quot;I never said this. yall make up anything,&quot; the Sky forward said.Angel Reese insists that she never commented on her weekly earnings.What did Angel Reese say about the WNBA players' pay?Angel Reese has voiced her dissatisfaction over the compensation for WNBA players since the Sky selected her in the 2024 draft. In an interview with ESPN's Elle Duncan, the star forward addressed how the players should be compensated with at least 50% of the revenue around the association.The WNBA is the only league to have such low compensation from the revenue it helps generate. Most professional leagues typically allow the players to earn at least 50% of their revenue.&quot;Team Revenue,&quot; Reese said when asked what her non-negotiable is for the next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). &quot;The revenue shares, that's really important for us. We deserve it. I know we're not letting up. I know we're going to do whatever it takes to get what we deserve.&quot;Angel Reese said she will continue to learn more about the CBA and its potential benefits for athletes. She has also expressed her willingness to use her platform to voice their concerns.