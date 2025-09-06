"Do not trust a person like Reese": WNBA fans ridicule Angel Reese after Ariel Atkins and $190,000 guard sneak diss Sky star 

Majority of the Chicago Sky locker room hasn't responded well to Angel Reese's criticism of the team's lack of talent. The former first-round pick raised an issue with the team's incompetence in a blunt interaction with the Chicago Tribune, questioning Courtney Vandersloot's impact upon return from an ACL surgery. She also questioned Rachel Banham and Hailey Van Lith's ability to be valuable assets on a contender.
Reese has faced the consequences for her comments and will serve a first-half suspension in Sunday's clash against the Las Vegas Aces. While she apologized publicly after Wednesday's win over the Connecticut Sun, Rachel Banham and Ariel Atkins sneak-dissed their All-Star teammate on Friday.
"I think I just don’t really care,” she said. "I’m so over all of this s***," Banham told Chicago Sun Times on Friday. "If I was younger, it would have affected me more. But I’m grown, and I just don’t care."
Banham, who joined the Sky last year while on a $190,000 deal, added that she still feels "impacted" by Reese's comments. Meanwhile, Atkins supported the team's decision to suspend Reese for a half on Sunday.
"Ownership handled it how they see fit,” she told the Sun-Times. "They have full support from our team."
Atkins also revealed that she hadn't been in touch with the All-Star since the team meeting to address her comments.
Ariel Atkins and Rachel Banham's public address on the chaos surrounding Angel Reese and the Sky organization didn't sit well with the players' fans. However, the duo received support from other WNBA fans, who criticized Reese's behavior and the vitriol it brought to them, especially Atkins, who had been supportive of her.
Here are some of the reactions:
Angel Reese's days in Chicago could be numbered
Angel Reese's comments and the punishment that followed could see her stint in Chicago end as soon as next season. The Sky don't have the assets to improve via trade. The organization hasn't been a lucrative landing spot for free agents, either.
Over the past few seasons, they've lost several marquee players like Courtney Williams and Kahlea Copper, among others, and their departures have been linked to the franchise's shortcomings.
Reese has made it clear that she doesn't intend to stick around for long if the team doesn't improve. Moreover, the Sky's strict actions against her for a public callout don't seem to bode well for their title aspirations, with Reese leading the charge.
The Sky still have Kamilla Cardoso, who they could build around if they decide to pull the plug on Angel Reese as the franchise centerpiece. She's made massive strides this season, and that could result in the Sky securing valuable assets in return for the two-time All-Star.